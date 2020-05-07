Read HIV book to better mobilise for Covid-19 mass testing

By SERAH JOY MALABA

The HIV response continues to register tremendous success at the national and global levels.

It took the concerted efforts of various players to accelerate HIV prevention, appropriate care, support and treatment services.

As a result, coverage of services steadily increased, with numerous new infections and deaths averted and individuals placed on antiretroviral (ARV) therapy.

Seeing that individuals in some communities have declined to be tested for Covid-19, the Health ministry and county governments can borrow three critical lessons from the HIV response.

First, engage the communities in priority geographies. Mass testing will not be successful without meaningful engagement of the communities prioritised for testing in the planning, implementation and response efforts.

The ministry needs to speak to the communities and understand their fears; then they can jointly address their concerns.

The health promotion teams should intensify targeted health education that empowers the community with information and knowledge required to make informed decisions.

TACKLE STIGMA

The national HIV response continues to be guided by the slogan ‘Nothing about us without us’ — inclusion of communities and their champions in the response.

Making use of trusted community champions, including health workers and leaders, in social mobilisation efforts can help in building the much-needed trust between the government and the community, enabling the latter to play their crucial role in the response — such as seeking testing and care, self-isolating and looking after each other.

Secondly, address stigma and discrimination. These often create barriers to accessing services. There are media reports on stigma experienced by individuals who acquired Covid-19 as well as news of escapes from quarantine centres.

The reports, threatening messages and punitive measures directed at individuals have fuelled fear of contacting Covid-19.

While the national and county governments are doing their best to communicate about the pandemic, transmission and ways of prevention, other news has negatively affected people’s perception of Covid-19.

FREE SERVICES

Deliberate efforts must be made to communicate health information accurately, sensitively and in non-stigmatising, non-discriminating and non-threatening ways.

Willing champions with testing, quarantine, treatment/management skills can be deployed to demystify Covid-19.

Thirdly, enhance access to free testing, quarantine and treatment. The HIV response was successful partly because of significant investments in facilitating free screening, testing, care and treatment services.

Not unsurprisingly, the Covid-19 testing, quarantine and treatment fees are a major deterrent to uptake of mass testing.