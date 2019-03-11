Many a gullible youth and the old alike are fully immersed and drowning in this football betting insanity.

Football stands out as both the most popular and famous sport. The 2018 World Cup spectacle, for instance, brought the world to a near-standstill.

Such are events that make families and strengthen others. Captivating stories occasioned by this very sporting bonanza find their way to the family dinner table. Most fathers get an opportunity to chat with their teenage sons that way.

DESTRUCTIVE

“The Beautiful Game”, as the moniker for football goes, is under siege. The emergence of gambling in the sport, occasioned by multiple betting platforms, threatens to implode what was intended to be a leisurely adventure for revellers.

Kenya is now home to a whole host of betting sites out to bleed the leech to fatten the heifer, so to speak. Many a gullible youth and the old alike are fully immersed and drowning in this football betting insanity.

The last time I checked, there were 23 betting sites in Kenya offering both online and offline betting services. Some gambling platforms even offer lotteries with wager amounts as low as Sh5.

For struggling economies like Kenya’s, both societal norms such as working hard to earn a meal and legislative interventions must be engaged to stamp out the dangers of gambling from among the citizenry.

In his research (2017-2018) whose respondents were aged 18-35 years, Dr Darragh McGee, a lecturer in the Department of Health of the University of Bath, alluded to the destructive effects of betting. He linked betting to health struggles for addicted betters, affinity to soft loans with sky-high interest rates, bank debts, mortgage defaults and family breakdowns, as well as deepening social and financial precariousness.

TIME BOMB

Although being a sports fan can be viewed as a positive indicator to progress in a particular sport, it can turn out to be an obsession, or fanatism, which could be injurious to someone.

Failure to adequately regulate this industry is a time bomb. Advertisements related to betting are inimical to the fragile Kenyan society burdened with bills. The populace is hoodwinked that it can make quick, easy money.

The little resources at hand end up getting lost, however. Such adverts should be removed from the watershed hours to protect the young generation from bad influence.

Livumbaze Asige G., lecturer, Kaimosi Teachers College, Vihiga.

Gambling, especially sports betting, is fast becoming a great threat to Kenyan youths.

Because they earn or lose a lot of money within a short span of time, many youths have become lazy and depend on the addictive gambling instead of working. Some end up stealing in order to afford placing their stakes.

The government should increase the tax paid by betting companies to make them increase the amount of stakes to levels that the youths cannot afford to discourage them from gambling.