Some lessons from coronavirus pandemic

By JOSHUA OYENGO

The Covid-19 global pandemic presents humanity with a number of lessons, more so in developing countries like Kenya.

Health: This is a critical component of life that cannot be ignored. A healthy nation is a wealthy nation. It is in its absence that we appreciate its significance most.

Businesses, education, religious activities and sports events have come to an abrupt end and national conversations suddenly changed.

Disaster preparedness: This is the readiness of a country to combat a new hazard resource-wise and infrastructure-wise.

Weaknesses in healthcare systems has been brought to limelight and people now know their ability in the sector.

Lifestyle change: In some instances, it has been difficult to change the way of life for some people. But with time and the rate at which the virus is spreading, there is no option. For example, for many people, it is not the norm to wash their hands regularly.

The handshake is another usual phenomenon that has drastically changed. In general, the way of life has changed and will never be the same.

Unity: Now all nations are united in the fight against the pandemic. We have seen nations request for assistance and others rush to their aid.

Even in a country level, all persons speaking have emphasised the need to front a united force against the pandemic.

Building capacity: This pandemic has so far led to nations building capacity in infrastructure, equipment and expertise due to the interaction of various experts in this common fight.

There has been a lot of consultations and beefing up of testing and treatment equipment. Health facilities will be better than before.

Faith: Despite the directive of most governments to suspend all religious gatherings in efforts to reduce the rate of infections, people have taken it in private and the social media to seek divine intervention. For believers, faith is most built in times of adversities.

Family: Family is, indeed, very important. Most countries have instituted lockdowns and curfews, which has made families stay together for longer periods.

The family members have bonded. On the contrary, those who suffer domestic violence in solitude.

Mental health: The anxiety brought about by the Covid-19 has adversely affected mental health, causing many people to suffer psychologically.

The tension remains the point of focus in all discussions. But this can be alleviated by circulating correct information.

Economic stability: The harm caused by the pandemic to national and global economies is evident. This implies that healthy people mean a healthy economy. Business activities have slowed down and in some countries stalled.

Role of World Bank and IMF: The mention of the World Bank and IMF is now obvious. Not many knew their role until recently when the pandemic struck.

These two institutions have proved to be of great importance as many countries look up to them for financial assistance.

All in all, everything revolves around health.