The xenophobic attack in South Africa has triggered various reactions and emotions from local citizens and netizens worldwide.

Nigeria, being the most affected or targeted, has begun repudiations in equal measures leaving other countries helplessly puzzled.

As drums of vengeance and angst boils in Nigeria, introspection is inevitable to both individuals and government.

This matter, unchecked or unbridled, may propagate Africa to a state of animosity never witnessed and reorient the sub-Saharan region into a gulag.

Major world problems today, including hunger, stem from the adverse or extreme levels of wanton corruption, perjury, mass murders, religious intolerance, ignorance, disease, poverty and plunder.

Death of individuals, states, dreams, values and of humanity, needless to add that extremes of what hate can stew, is prevalent in South of Africa.

OPPORTUNITY

South Africans are not just killing foreigners but their Bantu brothers and sisters, who are evenly spread across Africa.

They are killing mothers and fathers of innocent children whose only mistake was to dare settle there to fend for their families.

Their other mistake, perhaps, was to perceive, like most of us, that South Africa is a land of great freedom fighters like Madiba.

The land of Tata, who spent 27 years incarcerated for a goal humane and just. His fight was for humanity.

Ironically, some of the recent crop of emerging leaders of South Africa, like Julius Malema, are on record as advocating a united African front.

It is all gnats buzz, to say the least, for how is a united Africa possible when the few Africans at the southern tip are being hacked to death or set ablaze on flames of profanity.

Do you realise that Sarafina was a big joke? The movie was a lie to society. It was a hoax!

HUMANITY

You see, the South Africans have clearly gone against the natural laws of growth and expansion.

Consequently, the eruption of the barbaric opprobria from the south should only lead us to thoroughly reflect as Kenyans.

To reflect upon the lives we impact and upon the kind of leaders we elect, and pick them based more on what they do and not merely what they say.

Nobody should ever purport to want the best for yourself than you would want it your own self.

That is to essentially say that nobody has the right to impose on you rules or laws that they think is best for you; since the big decision on how you live life should come from you who builds the social fabric to a larger network of society.

It is always important to recognise the fact that any man is a free being by divine ordination and that the key role of the government is to protect and to uphold law and order.

Therefore, any welfare roles it plays outside the core should always be subjected to deeper scrutiny by subjects and, more so, when life lived is in constant contradictions to what we profess as a nation.

It is time to reflect more on the causes than effects.