By PURITY KINUTHIA

Since the Covid-19 outbreak late last year, many people have come forward claiming to have a cure for the coronavirus, scientists, herbalists and religious leaders included.

On March 11, Jim Bakker, a New York-based televangelist, suggested on his “Jim Bakker Show” that colloidal silver could cure the disease.

He also claimed that it could eliminate, kill and even deactivate coronavirus in 12 hours. Moreover, he said it could boost the elderly’s immune system against the virus. This caused a spike in the product’s purchase online.

Although optivida silver had proven to eliminate other stains of coronavirus within 12 hours, it had not yet been scientifically tried on the novel coronavirus.

In an effort to keep the virus at bay, Madagascar’s President Andy Rajoelina officially launched a herbal medicine he believes can prevent and cure Covid-19. “Covid Organic” contains the anti-malarial plant artemisium and other indigenous herbs.

Some African countries have already ordered the organic drink. But using traditional herbs that have not been scientifically proven to be effective against Covid-19 could be fatal.

WHO WARNING

Rumours had also spread that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine could cure the viral disease. This caused intense purchasing of the ‘medicine’, which led to stockouts.

Individuals had also stocked up on the concoction, just in case they contracted the virus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) later dismissed the products as a cure for the virus.

Recently, the WHO also warned against eating garlic soup, garlic saltwater and drinking miracle mineral supplements containing chlorine, which were being promoted on social media.

It also did for home products that have had disastrous consequences in some cases, including death. People have gone as far as taking bleaches.

In Iran, 44 people died after taking a toxic alcoholic drink mixed with methanol in the belief that it would keep them safe.

Religious leaders, too, have been spreading messages that not only put their congregation at risk but also led to them succumbing to the virus.

The would tell their followers that their prayers for them were guaranteed protection from the virus. Some people are even paying to be prayed for.

BE WARY

Such sentiments are making people to disregard the safety guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19 as they think there are immune to the coronavirus.

The proposed products may reduce the effects of the virus on the patient but, in turn, have adverse effects on them.

In fact, no vaccine, potion, pill or other product has been scientifically proven to cure Covid-19 so far.

Social media is a powerful social tool that we all should be wary of. The government should also protect the citizens by taking the appropriate action against fraudsters and quacks who seek riches and fame at the expense of people’s lives.