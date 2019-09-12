Sudan deal was big score for AU, what about restive South Sudan?

By ELVIS SALANO

More by this Author

The recent swearing-in of Cabinet members by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan marked the end of the long wait for a civilian-led transitional government in Sudan.

But it also signalled the beginning of the hard work of reconstruction of strong, rights-respecting and democratic institutions in the country.

This milestone would not have been achieved were it not for the resilience of the Sudanese and the massive support of the international community.

The African Union (AU) deserves special accolades for its efforts — including public condemnation of use of force against protesters, suspension of Sudan from its activities and appointing a special envoy who, with others, mediated between the protest leaders and the military junta in Khartoum.

The AU star in Sudan however seems to fade when it comes to South Sudan, the southern neighbour engulfed in civil war since its independence in 2011.

GOODWILL

It is a war characterised with sexual violence, extrajudicial killings, jailing of journalists and dissidents, and massive plunder of public resources by the elite.

No conflict in Africa has left a scar on the AU and exposed the vulnerability of its peace and security architecture than the South Sudan one, and the continental body seems to have resigned and left the world’s youngest nation to fate.

Nearly a year ago, government and opposition parties signed a Revitalised Peace Agreement aimed at leading to a transitional government in May this year and pave the way for reconstruction of the country and enactment of accountability mechanisms contained in the deal.

However, lack of political goodwill and commitment to the spirit of the agreement saw the deadlines of the formation of a Revitalised-Transitional Government of National Unity pushed to November.

President Salva Kiir and his deputy-turned-opponent, Dr Riek Machar, have since held a face to face discussion on the challenges of the implementation of the peace agreement and agreed to address them ahead of the November deadline.

TACT

Close observers of the South Sudan peace process will however argue that this step is noble as it cannot be an end to itself.

The fate that befell the May deadline could catch up with the November one unless the AU and Igad tactfully swing into action.

The AU needs to prioritise and elevate the South Sudan peace process to its highest decision-making level – the Summit – which should make it clear to President Kiir and Dr Machar that they bear the greatest responsibility for the implementation of the agreement.

Their reluctance to make concessions in as far as security arrangements, funding of pre-transitional activities and embracing of other rebels not party to the deal could drag the country back into hostility.

Lastly, the AU should warn its member states that allow South Sudanese elites to use their financial systems to launder illegally acquired money and other spoils of war that they risk being sanctioned and called out for sabotaging peace process.