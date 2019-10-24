Tackle pregnancies among exam candidates and encourage them

By LETTERS

Teenage pregnancy has become a major problem in the society.

In the current generation, every year, more than 1,000 candidates sit their national primary and secondary leaving examinations while pregnant. This elicits the question, “Who is to blame?”

According to the “Global Childhood Report 2019”, Kenya’s teenage birth rate in 2016 stood at 82 births per 1,000 girls aged 15-19 years and it seems that it is increasing.

The "Kenya Demographic and Health Survey 2014" put teenage pregnancies at 18 per cent and rapidly increasing, with three per cent of five-10-year-olds carrying their first pregnancy and 40 per cent of 11-19-year-olds giving birth or expectant.

It has become a social problem, whereby most students drop out of school. And because of the current socioeconomic conditions, more of them live in poverty.

The reasons behind teenage pregnancies are overwhelming. They include lack of education, peer pressure and early engagement in sexual activities.

PARENTING

There is also the factor of many rape cases in most regions in the country, which adds to teenagers getting pregnant.

As far as those concerned with the welfare of teenagers-in-pregnancy believe, educating teenagers on matters of social life should start from the parents.

Besides the education, parents and, generally, adults should be role models to the younger people by doing away with immorality to prevent unwanted — particularly early — pregnancies.

The various organisations that are concerned with the welfare of teenagers should support them by educating them about sexual abstinence and also techniques of contraceptive use.

Creating awareness in schools and also in the villages will significantly improve academic performance in schools across the country.

Geogina Akoth, Kisumu

As the candidates approach the challenge of tackling their national examinations, success cards play a vital role in motivating them.

But mere words are not enough. At this time, they should be given the favours that they had ever wished for, especially from parents.

Make life easier for them. This is the time, if possible, for both parents and teachers to at least avoid unnecessary punishment, especially for minor indiscipline cases that can be resolved by just counselling the students.

That is not to say that it is not important to send the candidates success cards. No, doing that will give them the encouragement that they require. It will also make them feel loved.

Let parents and other relatives and friends be very sensitive and considerate by sending the candidates success cards. It’s important to them.