Teachers are well-prepared to rollout the new curriculum

The rollout of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) started with the pilot phase, which was undertaken in 2018.

The main aim was to prepare teachers on the methodology and implementation of CBC. Then followed monitoring.

Teachers are pivotal agents in the drive to transform education systems. Therefore, the training, capacity building and reorientation of teachers is necessary to empower them to effectively implement CBC.

On its part, the government has an elaborate mechanism to ensure that quality and inclusive education and training is provided to all learners.

The Teachers Service Commission, in collaboration with stakeholders who include the Ministry of Education, Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, Kenya National Examinations Council and Kenya Institute of Special Education, among others, has undertaken a comprehensive training programme for teachers and field officers.

QUALITY

During the launch of CBC field officers training workshop in Murang’a recently, Dr Nancy Macharia, TSC chief executive officer, reassured that the training of field officers will assist them to keep abreast with the ever-changing dynamics in curriculum content and assessment.

In her words, effective delivery of the curriculum requires continuous teacher professional development.

This is due to the fact that pressure to provide access, relevance and quality education in the 21st century knowledge-based societies and economies is immense.

The training of teachers on CBC is now in its third phase. Level 1 of this phase, which consisted of national master trainers, was conducted with 172 officers drawn from TSC, Directorate of Primary Education, KICD, KISE, KNEC, and officers from the Quality Assurance and Standards from the ministry of Education.

TRAINING

Level 2 training of trainers at the county level has been done as well.

It involved national master trainers who are distributed in 42 centres across the counties. They trained curriculum support officers and 1,320 CBC champion teachers.

Level 3 was geared towards training teachers at the zonal level. Here, 68,490 teachers — three teachers per school and 22,830 head teachers — were trained by trainers of trainers. Plus, 19,127 teachers in private schools have also received training on CBC.

Capacity development of teachers on CBC is an ongoing process. Thus, level four training was done for 36 national master trainers drawn from MOE, TSC, KICD, KNEC, and CEMASTEA who trained field officers on supervision, assessment and monitoring.

RESOURCES

Ultimately, parental engagement and empowerment is key for successful implementation of the CBC.

Parents are required to be involved in assisting learners to handle activities provided in different learning environments.

Stakeholders in the education sector need not worry, the execution of CBC is well on course as resources have been provided, training conducted and stakeholders engagement done.