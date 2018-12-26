By ROBERT MUSAMALI

It’s unbelievable that teachers have the audacity to give working conditions, including where they can work, to their employer.

As they were hired, all Kenyan teachers signed to live and work anywhere in the country at all times in the Republic of Kenya. So, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has every right under the labour laws to sack any teacher who absconds duty at a new station unless the tutor is sick, dead or security is challenged, like in the north-east.

Teachers can educate students better out of natural experience from visits made elsewhere.

Imagine a teacher who was born in town A, went to a school there, joined a local college, married the neighbour’s daughter or son and now works there.

The primitivity embedded in such a teacher’s mind may be too restrictive to be of much positive benefit to students. We have intermarriages, regional trading, road interlinkages from various communities as a result of working in different locations.

Transfers have never been an issue in other professions. Doctors, uniformed forces, bankers, nurses, journalists and civil servants are transferred at the employer’s pleasure.

Failure to report on duty for reasons other than medical or an accident is a rare chance for thousands of tarmacking job-hungry Kenyans to snap up such positions.

May I remind those teachers who find some places in Kenya remote that most Kenyans are willing to work anywhere, but lack that rare opportunity.

Those who feel they shouldn’t be transferred are free to leave the job and promptly be replaced.