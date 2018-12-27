By GILBERT OKONDA

Inasmuch as early pregnancies are mainly attributed to the individual’s irresponsibility, parents and the society at large also have a hand in it.

This is because many a times parents seem to act dumb to the fact that their teenage children are sexually active. This is to say, they know that their children are somehow engaging in sex but choose to assume they are not.

The society, too, is to be blamed in that whenever somebody openly talks about sex, he or she is condemned vehemently.

To bring this to an end, we should all stop the pretence, accept that many teenagers are sexually active and join hands to see to it that early pregnancies are reduced or even eradicated. We should stop the ‘holier than thou’ attitude and admit that we all have flaws and need one another to overcome them.

First, the education system should provide a curriculum whereby sex education is taught in schools. For instance, it should outline the risks and challenges of engaging in pre-marital sex, use of contraceptives with both its pros and cons, and how to use them, among other measures.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The government, together with the society, should create and support groups or associations that create awareness on ways of preventing early pregnancies. They should fund such projects so that they yield fruit.

Contraceptives — for instance, condoms — should be made available and accessible to the teenagers too, just in case they find themselves in ‘situations’. Also, the government should subsidise contraceptives so that they are affordable or even free.

Secondly, the government should craft and implement policies to curb teenage pregnancies. They can make it a law, for example, that if any teenager gets pregnant, both she and the man responsible are punishable by law and aren’t allowed to continue schooling in whichever institutions they are in.

Thirdly, parents should instill moral values in their children, such that they grow up to understand that fornication is a sin and that they should abstain from sex until they get married.

GUIDE CHILDREN

Last but not the least, parents should avoid being harsh to their children and instead be strict in such a way that they don’t build walls between them.

They should be friends with their children, so that he youngsters can open up to them in case of anything; hence, as parents, they will know what to do. For example, whenever a child opens up to the parent, let’s say a daughter telling her mother about being in a relationship, the parent can guide the girl on how to go about it.

However, even though teenage pregnancies is a big challenge, abortion should never be made an option. Should the worst happen and a teenager becomes pregnant, she shouldn’t be ostracised; instead, let her get support so as not to resort to dangerous options such as abortions, or worse, suicide.