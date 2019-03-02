Truth is Iranian envoy was just a victim of attempted extortion

The embassy expresses its deepest concern about the distorted facts in the article and wishes to correct this as the esteemed readers deserve correct information.

The attention of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Nairobi has been drawn to an article appearing in the Sunday Nation last week (Envoy caught up in botched plot to free terror suspects).

We would like to state that the people mentioned in the article approached the embassy claiming that they were acting on behalf of the Interior Minister, Director of Criminal Investigation and the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.

Upon sensing foul play by the two, the embassy immediately reported the matter to the Interior ministry and forwarded names and telephone contacts of the suspected extortionists.

The embassy was actually the one that reported the matter to the authorities with a view to protecting the good names and reputations of high-ranking officials.

The embassy expresses its deepest concern about the distorted facts in the article and wishes to correct this as the esteemed readers deserve correct information.