By KABOYE NGUGI

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s meeting with his Tanzanian counterpart, Dr John Pombe Magufuli, has helped to reassure the two neighbours of Kenya’s commitment to the East African Community.

Kenya and Tanzania share a deep-rooted social, economic and cultural heritage that is impossible to break. Indeed, Kenya has communities that are found on both sides of the borders with our neighbours that were drawn the colonists.

For example, the Kuria, the Luo and the Maasai are found in both Kenya and Tanzania. Both countries also have other communities that share similar cultures and even language, although they are known by different names in their respective countries. The Chaga of Tanzania and the Kikuyu of Kenya have an almost similar culture and language.

BORDER

Those who live along the common border know all too well that attempting to divide the citizens from these countries is like slicing a person’s heart. Besides intermarriages, there are many families that have their roots and relatives on both sides.

Although there have been frequent complaints of harassment by Tanzanian authorities from Kenyan business people, these have not affected the social interaction between the citizens, who often cross the border either way to enjoy the hospitality of their neighbours.

Since Tanzania is richer in agricultural produce, Kenyans prefer to buy foodstuffs from there as it is affordable. There are also many Kenyans who have invested in farming and other sectors in Tanzania.

Because Arusha is the headquarters of the EAC, there are many Kenyan citizens, families and relatives who live and work in the city. The Kenyan shilling is highly valued by our southern neighbour.

HONESTY

Tanzanians are well known for their honesty and commitment to work. From selling clothes at Gikomba Market to working as security guards in city estates, they also work as house-helps and in the hospitality industry.

Further, most of Kenya’s top politicians went to Dar es Salaam University before Kenya established its own and many Tanzanians are enrolled in schools and universities in Kenya.

Our shared heritage goes back to long before the colonialists separated our communities. Indeed, before the 1976 collapse of the original EAC that had Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, citizens of the three countries would serve in any of them.

Kenya’s relations with Tanzania will remain stronger despite occasional spats — call it sibling rivalry. The use of Kiswahili as the official language in both countries is a strong pillar of social intercourse between them — never mind the chiding from Tanzanians on our standards.

Both countries should be built on the firm foundation of co-operation that our forefathers left us. No one should even think of introducing xenophobia to peoples who have lived in harmony and love for one another for a very long time.

The bitter-sweet true is that we share more than a common border and are inseparable.

May our ties live long!