The idea of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is a noble one and needs to be lauded by all. But it might end up as hot air if the the cardinal pillars in healthcare are not considered.

First, the issue of human capital must be addressed properly to the WHO standard of 2.5 health workers per 1,000 people. Kenya, with a population of over 45 million, should have more than 500,000 health workers. The health worker workforce in Kenya’s public sector is under 100,000.

The United Kingdom, with a population of 60 million, has in the public sector in excess of 600,000 nurses, according to Nursing and Midwifery Council UK, and more than 200,000 medical officers (doctors).

Capacity building of specialised skills to man the expensive medical equipment and devices leased by the government is a necessity. It doesn’t help to start a cancer treatment centres with few or no qualified personnel.

The services and attitude of both healthcare professionals and the public regarding the public health sector service delivery are paramount.

The perennial shortage of medicines and other commodities is a norm in the public health sector even after devolution and this has hampered the service delivery, not mentioning the absence of senior staff.

I hope Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has done her homework well — including benchmarking in countries where UHC is a success, such as Qatar and Belgium.

I believe that in the four pilot counties of Isiolo, Kisumu, Nyeri and Nairobi, the ground has been properly laid for a smooth take-off of UHC.