Social distancing is probably the newest and most common phrase since the Covid-19 pandemic struck. It requires people to maintain a distance of not less than one and a half metres from one another.

The rule was popularised in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease. It is backed by professional advice that safe distance reduces the risk of infection as saliva or mucus droplets from an infected person cannot reach the other person’s mouth, nose or eyes, which have been identified as the virus acceptance membranes.

But Kenyans will find it hard to adapt to social distancing. The reasons include the following.

Novelty: The aspect of social distancing is new to Kenyans, more so the majority middle- and low-income earners. Almost all social activities they engage in require physical interaction and, the closer they are, the more interactive the activity.

Culture: Most communities have cultures that determine their way of life. Vigorous handshakes as a way greeting and spitting on the young ones and touching of foreheads as a way of blessing by the elders are hard to abandon. Others — like dowry payment, customary weddings, circumcision ceremonies and burial ceremonies — require close interaction. Kenyans are so accustomed to the cultures that it will take time for them to adjust.

Communal way of life: Kenyans are used to living as communities, whereby they have utmost trust to one another. They subscribe so much to the sense of belonging brought about by the community.

Forgetfulness: Due to the tightly held cultures, it is likely that Kenyans will forget at one time and shake hands, hence failing to adhere to the rule.

Reduced mobility: Social distancing tends to reduce mobility. Kenyans are an industrious people with the majority earning a living by moving from one place to another and interacting with others in different ways. The rule will gag that freedom of movement.

Reduced business: Most businesses take place in physical marketplaces with most of the goods being tangible. Social distancing makes it hard for some business transactions to take place. Examples include barber shops, salons, boda boda and the public transport sector.

The rule has, by far, reduced business activity. It is, thus, not so clear whether boda boda should be banned since very many people depend on them for transport and income. They have also created an avenue for online business platforms to thrive.

Carefree attitude: For their beliefs and trusting nature, Kenyans have developed a carefree attitude that the disease cannot be in our midst — just because we have not met is seen anyone infected with the virus

Change is the most difficult thing to handle, especially when accustomed to something a long time. But it’s not business as usual; things have changed. Let’s brace ourselves for a new norm.

Joshua Oyengo Onyino, Nakuru