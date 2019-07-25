A Kibra man who revealed on TV that he enjoys a rare delicacy — cockroaches — has become an overnight sensation with netizens wondering how he came up with such a menu and why.

Not even his interviewer could dare taste the roaches, which were well-fried and seasoned with red pepper, tomatoes and a slice of lemon to, as he said, enhance digestion.

However, what a few people know is that the bugs could be the next super food, and the Kibra man is living in the future — literally.

In a world grappling with food insecurity, scientists are exploring edible insects such as cockroaches, crickets and termites to expand Man’s food chain.

Scientifically, cockroaches are a rich source of protein crystals. Specifically, cockroach milk contains essential amino acids, fat and carbohydrates.

NUTRITION

More than 80 per cent of the world’s species are insects. And they can be an alternative at the dinner table — not because of their array but the heuristic standing of their potential to provide us with the much-needed nutrients and save us from under-nutrition and malnutrition.

Willingly or unwillingly, knowingly or unknowingly, there is no doubt that many Kenyans have eaten weevils and bugs.

On its own, that does not provide a sufficient reason for them to start feasting on weevils or bugs. However, there is nutritional evidence that eating insects as food should be a desirable protein alternative on our menus.

Insects are of critical ecological value but not all may be edible. But because of their vitality to withstand climate change challenges, unlike livestock and crops, it is time deeper investigations were carried out by leading research institutes and organisations — like the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (Icipe) — to determine their potential to save humanity from climate-related food insecurity problems.

INCOME

And since they can be food, and a saviour during calamity, experts should advise on better ways of managing insects other than use of insecticides and pesticides, which damage the environment.

Techniques that can enable farmers to trap, rear and sell insects rather than killing them will increase their incomes.

The Kibra man must have been misunderstood, and left many tongues wagging, when he said he loves eating fried and raw roaches since they can endure a “bomb”.

While the assertion is largely debatable, to the extent that he implied that cockroaches, like many other insects, are climate-resilient and require less feed, water, space and energy to produce, he was on point.

CONVENIENCE

While an estimated 70 per cent of agriculturally arable land is used to raise livestock, edible arthropods require less space.

Entomologists who see arthropods as the solution to the looming world food crisis occasioned by immigration and climate change should raise their voice.