The government also needs to modernise infrastructure in TVET colleges.

The government has made efforts to improve technical and vocational education and training (TVET). However, more needs to be done to ensure TVET becomes attractive to young people.

The most affected are vocational training centres, which continue to suffer due to poor funding.

Little career guidance has been done to students joining the institutions, with some courses attracting no student. For instance, a study conducted by ZiziAfrique Foundation’s Ujana 360 project revealed that there are courses reserved for female and male students.

Courses such as building technology, metal processing and carpentry only attract male students while female students are only keen to study courses such fashion design and hairdressing. This needs to change.

The government also needs to modernise infrastructure in TVET colleges. The Ujana360 project indicates that most vocational training centres (VTCs) have outdated training equipment. VTCs in marginalised counties are the most affected since they do not get support from leaders and have low appreciation among the youth and parents.

It also indicates that parents and youths shy away from these institutions due to fear that there is no quality learning.

There is also a need to motivate students to join the institutions. Students should be guided to take up courses that will equip them with the right skills and land them jobs.

The government should put more emphasis on social media platforms and give reports of the same on the benefit of youths joining TVET institutions.

Recently, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha expressed his frustration that he could not find a plumber to undertake repairs that he needed at his residence in Yala, Siaya County.

Prof Magoha said he had to travel to Kisumu to get a plumber, and attributed the lack of plumbers in Yala to an inappropriate education system that favours the acquisition of degrees and to the low esteem in which plumbers are held by the population.

One major challenge to addressing the skills gap is the lack of quality vocational training.

The skills needed in the energy and mining sectors in Kenya are usually acquired through such technical and vocational education and training institutions.

Prof Magoha is not alone. Various companies, among them Kenya Pipeline Corporation, in the past have expressed concerns over lack of skilled welders who can work on a live oil pipeline.