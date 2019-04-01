By JEROME OGOLA

The xenophobic attacks happening in the ‘Rainbow Nation’, South Africa, are unfortunate and worrying. The violence must be stopped.

It is not long since Africa was united in condemning and successfully fighting the racial segregation of the apartheid regime Down South that saw black people profiled and subjected to cruelty in their own land by the Boers.

Today, however, the very native South Africans have gone berserk, turned against their fellow Africans and are now attacking them, accusing them of taking their jobs, after incitement by the country’s leadership.

PROBLEMS

No person or state can isolate itself and survive on its own. Again, violence has never solved anything. It is time South African youth learnt how to face their problems head-on with an objective of solving them rather than attack innocent vulnerable groups as scapegoats.

Even more bizarre is that the AU is playing dead as the atrocities escalate unabated. The world shouldn’t remain aloof amid violence against a section of the African peoples.

Jerome Ogola, Uasin Gishu

* * *

South Africans’ claim that foreigners have taken up their jobs is a lame excuse for failure by their leaders to grow the economy to absorb jobless youth.

Even if they were to take all the jobs from foreigners, that will not solve one percent of their unemployment problem.

A country endowed with such great resources could do better with more creative leaders.