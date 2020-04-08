Restricted movement among best ways to curb virus

By JAVIER OWINO

The surge in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, which threatens to increase exponentially, has prompted the government to introduce mobility restrictions in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area and coastal counties of Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale.

The decision was taken since residents in these areas have high interaction levels with people from other counties, owing to their monumental importance in the provision of socioeconomic services and opportunities for Kenyans.

Experience in other jurisdictions, such as China, has shown that mobility restriction in metropolitan areas, if executed in the right way, is one of the best preventive measures against the spread of disease.

However, a few unfortunate people were either willingly or unwillingly caught on the wrong end of this presidential decree, which was given at short notice.

There were travellers from different parts of the country who, unavoidably, had to pass through the capital city to reach their destinations and they ended up stranded.

A number of sick people who need perpetual specialised treatment in these counties are now in a dilemma.

The keener ones had seen the writing on the wall: the government would, definitely, put in place stringent measures to tackle the pandemic.

But tough times call for sacrifice and cooperation. Discipline and self-drive is key in the fight against Covid-19.

Too much focus on the impact of these restrictions only serves as a deviation from the glaring fact that it is necessary to control the spread of the virus.

Adapting to such limiting and confining situations is not always smooth because of the diversities in the country.

The reality on the ground is that major decisions must be made, though they sometimes result in casualties in the form of those who disregard them for whatever reason.

As a matter of fact, the manner in which the containment is being implemented compromises its purpose.

Some passengers from public service vehicles that had been stopped from accessing the confined areas alighted and walked into the neighbouring areas, contrary to the directive.

Everybody must find a way to strike a balance and avoid extremes, just as Aristotle suggested in the Golden Mean Theory, with respect to the stringent measures by the government to fight the disease.



The 21-day containment in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area — which includes parts of Kiambu, Kajiado and Machakos counties — will help to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties are also isolated.

However, the government should block inter-county travel to curb the spread of the virus in other counties where few or no cases have been reported.

It should handle the situation urgently before it gets worse.