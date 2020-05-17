Covid-19 reminds varsities of decades of financial imprudence

By GIDEON MAMBOLEO

Covid-2019 has hit private and public institutions hard.

But probably the most affected among the former are universities, whose income mostly comes from the fees that students pay while in session.

The pandemic interrupted the January-April semester; students could not clear their fees arrears or sit the semester examinations; hence, the universities cannot bridge the monthly budgetary allocation deficit. Consequently, they cannot pay salaries.

Already, trade unions have turned down a request by one university to pay workers based on its National Treasury allocation— about 70 per cent.

Another terminated the contracts of a number of administrative staff, but a union obtained a court injunction against the measure. Others have made a special plea to the Treasury for emergency bail out.

The pandemic should remind the public university managers of the decades of financial imprudence that dried up their cash reserves.

Who doesn’t remember when universities would put up Sh15 million gates and defend the decision with cock and bull stories?

Most of them, especially those chartered in 2013 (‘Generation 2013’), will also remember the misses in mounting more market-driven courses at campuses to attract the big number of high school leavers, now joining mid-level colleges. It is sad to hear stories of high school leavers foregoing degrees for diplomas.

WASTEFULNESS

A few years ago, these universities used to collect colossal sums from privately sponsored students, but the money was wasted on unproductive activities.

The pandemic has exposed to bare bones the universities’ inept handling and management of finances.

The aftermath depicts them as the biblical prodigal son, who wallowed in luxury using his inheritance only to return to his father broke and begging for forgiveness.

But unlike the biblical father, the political father (the government) is unforgiving as it is also financially stretched; it can’t entertain any prodigious behaviour from its children now.

Callous as it may sound, the universities have no option but to cut down on technical staff to a level where Treasury disbursement is enough to pay salaries and see some money retained for development projects.

But that would require consultations with the unions and legal procedures being followed.

ASSET RECOVERY

Secondly, universities need to enlist the services of the EACC’s Assets Recovery Unit to track and recover resources looted from their coffers by their managers.

These can be auctioned to recover the looted money. For the current managers, wealth declaration can be used to uncover corruption.

Even online classes for their thousands of students, though commendable, may not help.

Financial prudence is critical to survival of universities, particularly during and after the Covid-19 pandemic. As you work from home, put on a mask and sanitise your hands, remember to sanitise your pockets as well!