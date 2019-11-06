By ANTHONY NJAGI

Samuel Kimani’s letter, “TSC-employed diploma secondary school teachers suffering in silence (DN, Oct 30) was misleading.

The Teachers Service Commission, in consultation with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), conducted a job evaluation for the teaching service in 2015/2016.

Teachers were involved in the evaluation, which was aimed at establishing the relative worth of the job and link it to the remuneration and benefits assigned to teachers.

The report of the study formed the basis of the 2017-2021 collective bargaining agreement (CBA) signed between the TSC and the teachers’ unions and duly registered in the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

The report recommended that a diploma holder enter the service at C1 (formerly Job Group “J”) as a Secondary Teacher III and be promoted on common cadre grounds to C2 (former JG “K”) as a Secondary Teacher II.

To qualify for promotion, one must have served in the ST III grade for at least three years. In addition, they must have a satisfactory rating in the performance appraisal.

Contrary to Mr Kimani’s claim, the change of the promotion based on the job evaluation was informed on a predefined scientific criteria through the Paterson Job Grading System.

Promotions to job groups above “K” for diploma holders are, therefore, not automatic but competitive through interviews.