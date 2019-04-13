By KAARA WAINAINA

The north is rumbling and its wise for Kenyan leadership to take note. Two days ago Sudan dictator Omar al-Bashir’s 30-year stranglehold on power came to an abrupt end. There are a number of striking similarities in the conditions that brewed the revolution in Kenya’s northern neighbour that our leaders should pay attention to, for the long-term peace, stability and prosperity of our country.

In December 2018, the city of Atbara was hit by a massive bread shortage that resulted in its prices tripling.

DEMONSTRATIONS

For residents, this was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. They took to the streets in peaceful demonstrations decrying the rising cost of living. There was, however, a wider context to Atbara’s peaceful protests.

Al-Bashir became a global pariah over his perceived role in conflicts in the Darfur region and later in the Nuba Mountains and Blue Nile.

The tough economic conditions that culminated in the bread crisis drove the country over the edge.

Sudan, like Kenya, has been plagued by large-scale corruption. An estimated $9 billion in oil revenue has been plundered through corruption and phantom projects.

The dethroning of Al-Bashir is a classic case study of a country that built a thick skin against international criticism of its lopsided policies and was characterised by a highly insensitive ruling elite, whose only objective appeared to be the pursuit of thickly padded government tenders and immoral luxury paid for by citizens, who, on the other hand, seemed to stagger from one famine to another … does all this ring a bell, does it sound familiar?

RIOTS

The government’s response to the riots was predictably inept. The police machinery was activated, and its excessive force resulted in tens of casualties while thousands were put behind bars.

It’s really baffling that somehow blind African leaders believe they can openly steal from their citizens and use the armed forces to maim them when they demand accountability!

Here at home, in a day when unemployment remains sky-high, food prices are on the rise, exacerbated by the ongoing dry spell, bad loans on the rise against prevailing tough business conditions, we’ve been treated to one scandal after another, one phantom project after another. A majority of college and university graduates are turning to hawking and other odd jobs.

Meanwhile, our MPs are mulling over bettering their terms. But is anyone listening?