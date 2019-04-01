By MATIKO BOHOKO

I read Kinyua Nkanata’s letter, “New 2018 law on agriculture will victimise small-scale farmers” (Saturday Nation, March 30) with amazement.

I’m a food crop farmer who has dealt in maize, sweet potato and cassava production for two decades who has keenly followed the formulation of the crop law since 2013 and can say with alacrity that the article intended to scuttle the delayed legislation.

The article was a manifestation of frustrated dealers and brokers rearing their heads out in a fightback to stall approval of the draft law.

This is after realising that the noose is tightening around them.

JUBILATION

Genuine farmers received the news of the draft law with jubilation. Intensive consultative and public participation meetings with farmers have shown anticipation of the law, which seeks to regulate food crop growing, handling and marketing, a loophole dealers and brokers have capitalised on to exploit farmers to enrich themselves.

On the use of animal manure, Nkanata wrongly interprets Clause 30, which says that “a grower shall not use human faecal matter for production of food crops” and “a grower shall not use raw animal manure for production of crops”.

Nkanata avers that the draft law seeks to demonise the use of water in irrigation; it seeks to stop the use of water drawn from unsafe sources for use on food crops.

Nkanata could have done better by explaining about the food safety assurance vis-à-vis customer or consumer safety.

FOOD CROPS

On inspection of food crops and storage facilities, Nkanata apparently appears irked by government inspectors ensuring the adherence to the law.

Food safety is as critical as food security. Food quality and safety market standards have to be embraced by all players.

Only food inspectors can ensure this. Laws, be they civil or criminal, have to be enforced by a unit of the government.

Interestingly, Nkanata fails to mention positive clauses of the draft law, which include registration of small-scale farmers with grower associations of their choice, as well as food crop operators of collection centres, warehouse, stores and food depots with an authority; no import or export produce of specific crop without registration; and no unauthorised food crop processing plant.

VALID PERMIT

Import or export of food produce and products without a valid permit would be outlawed, as would growing of food crop in contaminated sites; inspectors are to randomly enter stores, collection centres, stores, markets, depots and processing facilities to ensure adherence to the law; dealers intending to enter contracts with farmers to register their contracts with authorities; and food crops to be sold at designated places.

Also, the unit of measurement of all food crops is to be on kilogrammes; maximum weight for a unit to be 50kg package; food crop grower and dealer to use a well-calibrated and serviced weighing scale; and buying and selling of food crop to be done in approved collection centres.