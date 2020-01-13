Benjamin Sogomo’s opposition to the directive by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) — which has since been shelved — that to be promoted to a secondary school principal a teacher must possess a master’s degree in the relevant subjects is not evidence-based.

The article by Mr Sogomo, who was TSC Secretary from 1998 to 2003, “High qualifications not productivity” (DN, Dec 31, 2019), elicits doubt on his understanding of academic qualifications, productivity and earnings in Kenyan high schools.

His argument that the TSC would be rewarding master’s degree holders with higher earnings before they prove their productivity is static and against the ever-changing global standards on managerial responsibilities and roles.

While most principals and their deputies do not possess a master’s degree, thousands of primary school teachers who have acquired the qualification over the years have stagnated in one job group without a pay raise.

The TSC’s argument against the upgrading of these teachers, besides budgetary constraints, has all along been that study would help them to perform better, leading to promotion.

PRODUCTIVITY

With every classroom teacher in secondary school being either a diploma or degree holder, it is only logical that principals and their deputies have master’s degrees, which would add value to their leadership roles.

Teacher training colleges will, from this year, offer only diplomas after the P1 certificate course was axed.

For principals to effectively carry out their managerial roles, they must have high-level training in fields such as administration, finance, human resource management, public relations, ICT, communications, decision-making, guidance and counselling, time management, disaster preparedness and research on emerging issues such as terrorism and drug abuse.

The rationale of promoting the highly-trained human resource is to meet the development needs of the country and the international labour market and sustain the quality dissemination of knowledge, skills and competencies.

The more educated one is, the more productive they become and, hence, deserve more pay.

AMOS ORINAH, Kisii

* * *

Regarding Benjamin Sogomo’s article, three aspects of teachers must be considered when arguing about teacher productivity: teacher quality, teaching quality and teacher qualifications.

Productivity should not be tied to qualification but also teacher and teaching quality. In the star schools, the heads possess higher qualifications or better teaching and/or teacher quality.

Teachers should go for further studies and catch up with ever-changing subject matter, pedagogical skills and also acquire knowledge and skills in addressing emerging challenges.