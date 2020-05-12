By EUNICE KANDIE

An estimated 200 people have so far died and more than 100,000 more displaced by floods and landslides following torrential rains in the past month.

Most dams are filled to capacity, with some having burst their banks. Large tracts of land under cultivation during the planting season, including 8,000 acres of rice paddy, and domestic livestock have been swept away by the ravaging flood waters.

The threat of a food insecurity crisis is real. It seems we did not learn from last year’s short rains that affected over 330,000 people, displacing 18,000 and killing several others.

The effects of the heavy rains may also cause water scarcity — a major constraint to life and economic development, especially with 80 per cent of the country arid or semi-arid.

LONG-TERM SOLUTIONS

Rainwater harvesting is one of the solutions that should be improved to provide long-term solutions to our water resource problems. It has existed for decades but, despite its numerous benefits, adoption is low.

With less than 1,000 cubic metres per capita of renewable fresh water supply, Kenya is categorised as a water-insecure country, falling short of the UN threshold of 1,700m³ per capita.

There are two main rainwater harvesting methods: Roof water harvesting, which most Kenyans practise for domestic needs, and ground catchment harvesting.

The national rainwater harvesting schemes drew their focus on ground catchment technologies in form of dams to tap run-off water and serve a large population but, sadly, most of these are still in their pilot stages due to mismanagement. Recent scandal-ridden projects that easily come to mind are the Itare, Kimwarer and Arror dams.

Water security and management are important to combat food insecurity and enhance economic growth.

A simple water tank that stores rainwater collected from roof gutters at home can be the main source of water for a family. It can serve both domestic needs such as drinking and cooking and washing, and for livestock, as well as for small-scale irrigation of the kitchen garden in the dry season.

INSECURITY

Singapore has excelled in combating the threat of water insecurity through storm water optimisation by controlling its water supply and flooding. An extensive network of canals and drains spanning over 8,000 kilometres has reduced flood-prone areas by about 98 per cent! All the rainwater is directed to one of its 17 reservoirs.

We need to adopt structural measures like embankments, channels and drainage improvement and diversion of flood waters to avoid immense flooding in the major rivers and lakes, hence tapping that water.

Were Kenya to take rainwater harvesting seriously, it would not only enjoy water security during the dry seasons, but also tame the adverse effects of flooding and landslides during the rains.