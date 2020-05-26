It is never easy to safeguard the welfare of girls with some close relatives, family friends and even people living with them being sexual predators.

That is why reports that teenage pregnancy cases have increased since schools were closed in mid March as a precaution against the Covid-19 pandemic are not surprising.

Home is supposed to be the safest place for anyone, especially during the pandemic, but it has turned into hell for most teenage girls as more people work from home owing to the government-imposed movement restrictions.

There is also an increase in female genital mutilation (FGM) and early child marriage as perverts take advantage of the lockdown to exploit girls.

The consequences of these actions on the victim are usually long-lasting, even for a lifetime. Some suffer death, including suicide, effects of unsafe abortion, depression, interrupted schooling, birth-related complications such as fistula and early marriages.

PUBLIC HEALTH

This is an issue that must be talked about and also be treated as a public health concern. It should be controlled by reaching out to every family and child to make sure everybody feels important and cared for. This can be done through parental and family interventions as well as well-being campaigns.

The government, as well as civil society, religious and youth organisations, should extend access to sexual and reproductive health information as well as counselling services for young people. In addition, the Sexual Offences Act should be better enforced.

Parents and guardians must play the lead role in eradicating sexual exploitation of and violence against girls. But let us all in the society protect girls against sexual predators, who want to take advantage of them, to enable the children to achieve their full human potential.

Ochieng’ Cynthia, Mombasa

* * *

The abrupt closure of schools in March was a good way of controlling the spread of the coronavirus. But it also posed a great danger to girls regarding sexual violence.

Girls depend on schools for protection from sexual abuse. Schools serve as one of the safest places for many girls who live with the mortal fear of forced early marriage, FGM and rape.

These girls have now been exposed to these vices and some have already fallen victim to either forced marriage, early pregnancy or FGM.

As much as the government and non-governmental organisations have done a good job in trying to put to an end such social ills, some individuals and even communities still practise them.

The punishment meted out to those engaging in such practices should be made severer and vulnerable girls provided a safer place. Living in fear will make them fail to achieve their dreams.