I’ve been following with keen interest the recent spate of activities surrounding the cleaning up of the Nairobi River. Efforts have been especially revitalised after the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) launched a Sh440 million rapid results initiative to clean up dirty rivers in 100 days.

This is not the first time the river is being cleaned and if the river was to miraculously express its opinion on the matter, it would probably scoff at the latest talk of cleaning it up. It would also say that 100 days is a bit too ambitious. Given the rate at which it’s polluted, it will take five years. But that is not to say that the recent attempts shouldn’t be applauded.

So far, Nema has ensured the closure of over 25 companies that have been found guilty of discharging waste into the river.

The Nairobi County Government, which has also been leading a wider city clean-up and beautification project, has been doing this long overdue works from last year.

Thanks to social media, we’ve been getting updates as the work progresses. Pictures of young, energetic men and women hard at work in restoring the glory of the former river have been shared and one can indeed see the nobility of the action. But whereas they’re doing an excellent work and will earn something at the end of the day, we all should be very concerned about their health and safety.

The Nairobi River is highly polluted. It is heavy with waste discharged from industries and the thousands of human settlements found near or along the river.

Fuel, raw sewage and other highly toxic wastes have, for years, found their way into the river, making perfect breeding ground for all manner of diseases.

The WHO organisation reports that 80 per cent of diseases are waterborne. Studies have shown that bacterial, viral and parasitic diseases like cholera, typhoid, skin infections and the like are spread through polluted water.

We haven’t even talked about the stench emanating from the river. Yet we are seeing images of some of our youth wading through these dark waters, some knee and waist-deep with less than adequate protective clothing.

With what can only be termed as a show of courage and dedication, we see them hauling waste from the river as if unaware of the danger that lurks within these waters.

Besides this, there are other elements they have already encountered like dead bodies — and who knows what else will surface in the next 100 days?

This begs a few questions: Is the need to have a clean Nairobi River so important that we are willing to risk the health and safety of the people involved in cleaning it up? Do the youth know what it is they are getting into and are they prepared? Is there no way to get the workers adequate protective gear or was this the best they could get? Do they have health insurance should anything happen to them while on the job?

These are pertinent questions that require answers.

It’s usually said that health is the greatest wealth. Nothing can replace good health. Not money or even a good laugh. The Occupational Health and Safety Act (OSHA) 2007 provides for the health, safety and welfare of persons employed. Whether it’s an office job or a casual job, health and safety should be priority number one.

However, we seem to have a low health and safety culture. People have no regard for their safety. Either because they are unaware of what they are entitled to or they do know it but because they are not in a position of power or in a position to negotiate for better terms, they settle for less thus endangering their lives.

We also have an aversion to contracts. No matter how “small” the job is, individuals should request for a contract to protect themselves. Anything could happen.

That being said, effort should be made to ensure that these dedicated young workers are safe. Firstly, because they are the most valuable asset, not only in these river clean-up exercises but also to their families.

We all know that these are not ordinary waters. Secondly, they are not responsible for the poor state of the river. Those licensing polluting industries are. If anything, they should be the ones neck deep in the river together with the polluters doing the clean-up.

While there, they will come face to face with the horror of their actions. This will serve as a good lesson to them and to everyone else who dares pollute the river.

So, inasmuch as a clean river is important, let the responding agencies do a much better job of ensuring the health and safety of these youth. After all, we want them to be there and whole to see the fruits of their labour.