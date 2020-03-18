It is time all stakeholders joined hands to ensure access to relevant, quality and inclusive education for our children.

By MUMINA BONAYA

The Education ministry this year pulled off arguably one of the best catalysts of national development and cohesion — the 100 per cent transition from the primary to the secondary school level.

The determination in delivering President Kenyatta’s pet policy directive means more than a million young children can sit in classrooms and take advantage of the free day secondary school learning. The vigour and dedication demonstrates commitment to the realisation of the constitutional provision of free and compulsory basic education for all as a fundamental right.

That all the pupils who sat last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination joined Form One means learners from humble backgrounds, disadvantaged girls and those with special needs are not left behind. Even more encouraging, gender parity in basic education is nearly being met as Kenyans try to give all children a fair chance at schooling.

To guarantee retention of these learners in schools, there are huge investments in the free Primary Education and Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) programmes, where funds are disbursed for tuition and operations that schools require for effective teaching and learning.

Thanks to development partners, 9,000 learners from needy and vulnerable households benefited from the Elimu Yetu scholarship programme. In addition, the government disburses capitation to Special Needs Education children; those in boarding secondary schools receive Sh57,700 over and above the Sh2,244 all students receive under the FDSE funds.

Those in Primary Schools receive Sh2,300 in addition to the Sh1,420 all learners receive in FPE capitation.

The boarding facilities, school feeding programme and infrastructure improvement have made immense contribution to ensuring that the learning environment is safe, appropriate and inclusive for all learners.

Here, inclusive education refers to government commitment to provide education to all learners regardless of the constraints of economics, gender, disability, lifestyle, age, religion and regional background. These investments have had a huge impact, particularly, on arid and semi-arid lands, where nomadic lifestyle poses challenge of access to and retention in schools.

Government commitment to ensure inclusive education can also be seen in the integration of different learning abilities and interests in the Competency-Based Curriculum. CBC is flexible and appropriate for all categories of learners as it provides them with clear pathways that appreciates and nurtures their diverse talents and competencies right from the early stages. In addition to the age-based progression, CBC provides special needs children with the option of stage-based progression, which is of great benefit to those with cognitive limitations or exceptional abilities.

Notwithstanding these efforts, the journey to relevant, quality and inclusive education for our children requires contribution by other stakeholders. The society, family and the parents all have a role to play.

The settings in which our learners grow play a significant role in the overall educational attainments of a child. The government interventions at the school level need to be matched by the community and family involvement in the education of their children.

Tragically, many exclusionary practices still hinder the implementation of inclusion in education. For example, in some communities, female genital cutting and early marriage goes on unabated. This year, the government had to intervene and rescue a number of under-age girls from early marriage and put them back to school. Sadly, in most cases, nobody from the community made an effort to report the matter to the authorities.

A dysfunctional family setting for children is another impediment to 100 per cent transition policy. It is disheartening that some children drop out because neither of the parents was available to take them to school or undertake parenting responsibilities.

It is time all stakeholders joined hands to ensure access to relevant, quality and inclusive education for our children.

Focus now shifts to retention and improvement of school infrastructure to create and/or maintain a friendly environment for effective teaching and learning.

We must remain on the policy path towards inclusive education, in line with the Constitution, and enabling laws on education and also in compliance with international commitments.