Three weeks ago, this column reported that calls to the National Domestic Abuse helpline shot up by 25 per cent after the virus lockdown began.

At latest report, that figure is 49 per cent and killings have doubled. A report by MPs said 14 women and two children had been killed in the first three weeks of the lockdown.

This was the largest number of killings in a three-week period for 11 years and more than double the average rate.

Yvette Cooper, chairwoman of the MPs’ Home Affairs Select Committee, said staying home was essential to stop the virus spreading, but “for some people home isn’t safe”.

She said, “Things are particularly hard for vulnerable children. We cannot abandon them in the middle of this crisis. The emotional, physical and social scars from domestic abuse can last a lifetime.”

The MPs called for government strategy to counter the surge in violence, including the provision of safe spaces, where victims who are unable to use a phone could seek help, ideally in pharmacies, supermarkets and shops.

Without a comprehensive government strategy to cope with the consequences of this violence, the committee said, “we will be dealing with serious consequences for generations”.

In addition to fears for women and children, there has been a 17 per cent rise in calls from male victims of domestic abuse, the MPs said.

There was also a lack of space in hostels and refuges where victims could find safety. The Home Office said it was increasing funding to helplines and online services.

Born eight weeks premature and weighing only 3lbs 5ozs (1.5 kg), Peyton Maguire was diagnosed with Covid-19 just three weeks later.

In Wishaw General Hospital in Scotland, the tiny girl was one of the youngest in Britain to fall victim to the virus.

Doctors gave her steroids to strengthen her lungs and medics maintained a 24-hour watch.

When her mother, Tracy, was told she would have to isolate at home for 14 days, she pleaded to stay in hospital with her baby.

Finally, doctors relented, but the father, Adrian was forced to isolate. Last week, Peyton was pronounced clear and left hospital with her mother. Her dad held her for the first time.

A ray of hope? Could there be a million doses of a vaccine capable of killing the virus available by September?

Oxford University’s Jenner Institute has produced a vaccine which it believes will be effective against Covid-19, and plans to carry out clinical tests before the end of May.

The vaccine was tested on six rhesus macaque monkeys at the Rocky Mountain Laboratory of the US National Institute of Health in Montana last month, according to the New York Times.

Six monkeys were exposed to high doses of the virus and then given the vaccine. All six remained healthy 28 days later. Monkeys without the vaccine fell sick, according to the report.

Medical experts say it is normal to eat and drink more during a stressful time, and this certainly seems to be the case during the lockdown.

A survey of 2,000 Britons indicated that snacking was widespread, with the following items the most popular.

The top 10 were as follows: 1. Cheese on toast. 2. Cheese and onion crisps. 3. Bacon sandwich with ketchup. 4. Cheese and biscuits. 5. Salt and vinegar crisps. 6. Salted peanuts. 7. Ham and cheese toastie. 8. Pot noodles. 9. Custard cream biscuits. 10. Tortilla chips and dips.

If that poll reveals nothing else, it demonstrates the British people’s liking for cheese.

As for alcohol, doctors have voiced fears that the lockdown could lead to a new crisis of alcoholism.

It’s perfectly normal to eat or drink more during curfews or times of restricted movement and to fill the void of boredom with snacks and booze, they say.

But if a person feels his relationship with either has become problematic, it’s time to talk to their doctor.

The Little Hitlers we mentioned last week who see it as their duty to enforce the lockdown are still at it, the latest being a Glasgow policeman.

Spotting a bottle of wine in a couple’s shopping bag, he fined them £60 (Ksh8,048) on the spot for buying an inessential item. They are contesting the fine.

The brighter side: The virus achieved what no wives ever did – cancelled sports, closed bars and kept husbands at home.

You work in a bank and three men walk in wearing masks. Don’t worry, they’re only robbing the place.

