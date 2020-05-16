By SAM WAMBUGU

Every time the world has faced knotty challenges, its ability to innovate has ratcheted up.

During the Second World War, for example, the first digital computer and rocket technology came into being. Now, consistent with the adage that “necessity is the mother of invention”, Covid-19 has spurred and fast-tracked life-changing innovations.

Across the globe, many businesses have shut down, reduced their operations, or adjusted to accommodate physical distancing.

To improve customer and employee safety, companies have had to bring in new technologies and adapt their business practices and strategies.

In some countries, supermarkets have installed plexiglass shields at their checkouts to prevent clients and cashiers from breathing into each other.

Restaurants have expanded their services to include take-aways and home deliveries. Many face-to-face meetings have been replaced by video conferencing.

Initially, working from home was a temporary measure as we waited for the dark Covid-19 cloud to pass before staff can return to their offices.

Now, Twitter, Google, Facebook, and a slew of other companies are toying with the idea of permanent remote working.

While the question of whether remote working boosts productivity is up for debate, what’s not in question is that this model reduces commute time.

GREAT NOVELTIES

It’s an especially welcome option for working mothers with small babies. It also has the potential to increase worker retention if employees are happier at home.

The star-power of robots has become even more eminent during this crisis. China, for example, is rife with robots delivering medicines and meals as well as collecting bedsheets and rubbish in hospitals.

In Ghana and Rwanda, tech company Zipline is using drones to deliver medical supplies to far-flung rural health centres.

Here in Kenya, a few innovators have seized the moment. Kenyatta University has created a ventilator. Walk-through misting disinfectants are a common fixture in different counties. Small business owners have repurposed their business to produce face masks and shields, some producing designs that compare with those of famous clothing lines.

In the entertainment industry – musicians and artists – have found online ways to create, perform, connect and enliven millions currently hibernating in their homes.

Here is my point: the pandemic may have shaken the foundations of public health, but it has also become a crucible for great novelties.

The large range of Covid-19-inspired novelties is a demonstration that adversity is a tonic for innovators.