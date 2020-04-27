A microscopic creature, billions of times smaller than a human, has achieved what even dictatorial regimes never did: There is a sense of balance and equality.

Besides the perceived personal and psychological growth in human beings, lack of gratitude for what they considered boring and meaningless lives will never be taken for granted again.

By ZAHRA BAMARKI

The current global situation can be viewed in two ways: Being the end of the world or bringing about a positive paradigm shift for the good of the world in ways not imagined and acknowledged yet.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the global order will never be the same again. Besides the perceived personal and psychological growth in human beings, lack of gratitude for what they considered boring and meaningless lives will never be taken for granted again. The pandemic has seen humans venture more into spaces that were not optimally used before — such as the balcony for activities like exercise, reading books, cooking and meditation.

I dare say what is considered the catastrophe of the century will bring about unprecedented global balance and equality.

Man has played a key role in the destruction of our habitat and ignored to look back at the repercussions of their actions. From time to time, the world experiences environmental disasters, mostly from climate change. The question is, are the disasters warnings of bigger catastrophes to come? Did the disasters bring about balance?

The balance in question is viewed from the human reaction to Nature’s catastrophic effects. Past natural disasters have not yielded the perceived balance. But this one, catastrophic as it is, has. This coronavirus has not only reversed living conditions, but also created a historical halt on global movement.

A microscopic creature, billions of times smaller than a human, has achieved what even dictatorial regimes never did: There is a sense of balance and equality. Covid-19 has put humans in a peculiar position to not only equally strive for the same goals within the spectrum of various living conditions, but also in such realms of health, information sharing.

A pandemic that was viewed as trivial at its onset has triggered an unprecedented evacuation of billions of people globally. The highly populous China experienced depopulation to the tune of millions within its streets and the core of its economic cities were forced to halt mass manufacture of products and services.

Superpowers like the United States and the European Union have suffered one-of-its-kind paralysis in their economic systems that has threatened their citizenry with immense job losses. Europe’s best hospitals were tested while people in countries such as Iran have had some of the loneliest days ever.

The pandemic has shown that the very habitat humans have constantly destroyed in pursuit of their selfish gains has turned the earth into a global lonely village, which no human would never have achieved.

Yet the world has not only united against the pandemic, but become a global village with no preferential categories alluded to, neither colour, nor development strength. A worker and a company owner all suffer the same fate of unemployment and no amount of resources will reverse this condition.

Today, China is helping Italy, and France is helping Iran; all are helping each other. The West-East boundaries have fallen as the world joins forces against a common enemy: Covid-19. Human beings no longer acknowledge borders, state interest, money and power.

No doubt every positive event has its own difficulties, such as the human fatalities being experienced. But in due course, history will present these fatalities as peace casualties and not catastrophic ones.