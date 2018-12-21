By MAURICE ARON

It is that time of the year again when we will be spending quite a substantial amount of our time at the local tipple joint merrymaking. This is the season for marketers, entertainers and bar owners to make their money.

But as we have witnessed previous such occasions, bars and entertainment joints often miss cashing in on the festive season by pricing themselves out of customers.

The logic, which most bars miss, is that the cheaper their alcoholic products (combined with quality service and security), the higher the turnover and subsequently, the higher the profits.

Anyone who has been in beverages industry will tell you how Kenyan drinkers are price sensitive. Raise a beer price by even Sh10 and you will see customers vanish. So how can a bar owner make more sales during this festive period?

The economy is hard and everyone is looking to make some savings, a great bargain is all it takes.

RETAIL PRICE

The trick lies in the recommended retail price commonly known as RRP. Bar owners who will position themselves as the best bargain joints for alcoholic drinks will most certainly gain more customers, make more sales and more profits.

Those who have not understood this concept often lose out as they price themselves mostly purely based on what their competition has put as their price tag for alcoholic drinks. There is mathematics as to how to how one should price their alcoholic beverages.

Experts advise that the best way to arrive at a fair pricing for alcoholic drinks trick lies in who one's wholesaler is and at how much they are supplying their alcoholic beverages. The more expensive the wholesaler, the higher the cost of alcoholic products and subsequently the higher the final price at the counter.

Bottom line is: In general, higher prices attract less customers and vice versa.

SELLING FASTER

Experts also say it is important for a seller to know which of their alcoholic brands are selling faster than the others. In short, experts will advise you to have low mark up (make less profits per product) on fast moving products so that the price is cheaper to ensure more of the products are sold and as a result, more turnover — more profits. This is as opposed to having a standard mark up on all alcoholic products at ones outlet.

This is a common mistake with many restaurants and bar outlets.

Nairobi is awash with outlets that started off well with great branding but failed on the pricing bit. Outlets in Nairobi are charging as high as 300 per cent over and above the recommended retail prices in a bid to cash in on the festivities and make a quick buck.

Generally, if the motive is to make profit in a price-sensitive economy, focus on the price — be the best bargain. The logic to the bar owners is simple — the higher the price of the drinks, the higher the returns but the lower the sales. In the real world, the higher the prices, the less volumes.

MIDDLE CLASS BAR

It does not make sense for example for a middle class bar to sell a beer at Sh300 when the recommended retail price is Sh150. The old argument of covering the cost of rent and labour does not wash because brewers have already factored in these projections when recommending the retail prices at which the beers and other drinks should be sold.

Rents that the outlets pay in middle class malls and buildings are average. In fact, in most cases, the drinking joints are housed in semi permanent structures. On the question of labour — a talk to any waiter will reveal some of the harshest working conditions, which include lack of any benefits, dismissal at will and a meagre pay of as low as Sh10,000 a month is a common practice.

PURE GREED

Only one explanation comes to mind: pure greed and gluttony. The consequences of this practice go far beyond hurting the pockets.

The decision by bars and other outlets to sell alcohol at prices way above the recommended retail prices is seeing many especially in the lower middle class and below to practice unsafe drinking habits. It involves drinking alcohol whose sources and/or quality is questionable. There has been a sudden rise in cheap hard drinks which are well packaged to pass like any other good drink. This makes them miss customers who they would’ve rather courted.

This festivities, let us enjoy our tipple safely and responsibly — and at fair prices.