By CIUGU MWAGIRU

More by this Author

Burundi holds presidential, legislative and municipal elections on May 20 despite Covid-19 challenges.

The General Election will be held 15 years after the country’s emergence from a 12-year civil war, and five years after a major crisis.

The country was plunged into chaos in 2015 when President Pierre Nkurunziza decided to seek a third term.

The former rebel leader was elected president by parliament at the end of the 1993-2005 brutal civil war. He won by popular vote in 2010.

He served a second term before deciding to seek a third one, a move that triggered a failed coup attempt and deadly violence.

Opposition politicians, journalists and rights defenders fled into exile, even as 350,000 Burundians crossed into neighbouring countries. Hundreds of people were killed.

Advertisement

As if no lessons had been learnt, a May 2018 referendum allowed Nkurunziza to hold office until 2034. He, however, surprised many when he pledged to step aside after 15 years in office.

Parliament approved a retirement package that will see him get $530,000 (Ksh56 million). He will also have a villa, a salary for the rest of his life and the title of “Paramount Leader”.

CANDIDATES

The polls will be held at a time the world has been brought to a standstill by the pandemic.

The UN and the African Union recently announced the postponement of the implementation of the continental trade pact.

The commencement of the $3.4 trillion undertaking had been planned for July 1.

Gen Evariste Ndayishimiye leads in the Burundi presidential poll that has attracted seven hopefuls. He is vying on the ruling CNDD-FDD party ticket.

The main opposition candidate is Agathon Rwasa, 56, a former rebel leader. He heads the CNL party.

A leading opposition candidate in two previous elections, Rwasa boycotted the 2010 and 2015 polls following claims of fraud by Nkurunziza and his followers.

Ndayishimiye is no political novice either. Being the CNDD-FDD secretary-general, he is an influential politician.

A key signatory in the Arusha settlement that ended the civil war, he has served as interior and security minister.

As Burundi looks forward to a post-Nkurunziza future, it can only be hoped that the tiny country will gradually emerge from the instability that has hounded it for far too long.