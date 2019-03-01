Last week, the Ministry of Education suspended the total implementation of issuing tablets, replacing it with one computer laboratory for every school.

The cycle of unfulfilled promises has finally caught up with our youngest and most vulnerable generation. You thought only adults would be pained by the failing Big Four agenda items? You thought wrong, because you also need to spare a handkerchief for our children.

In the run up to the 2013 elections, President Kenyatta promised to use the Sh6 billion set aside for a presidential rerun to finance the acquisition of the laptops for Class One pupils if he won in the first round. Well, he won, and plans were launched to give laptops to class one pupils.

HEARTBREAK

First heartbreak: This was later substituted for tablets, as this was deemed more cost effective.

Sh17 billion was later allocated to the programme. Some tablets were configured at Moi University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology. Others were set to be imported from our equal partner in trade and investment — China. We were all certain the digital literacy programme would finally kick off.

The first set of tablets was rolled out to public primary schools in 2016; there were plans to have all Class One pupils in possession of a tablet by June. This fantastic plan was to include private schools for equity as those parents also pay taxes. Here lies the first faux pas: Class One pupils in 2014 and 2015 were already subject to a failed administration promise. It didn't matter that the next class would get the tablets, their chance was gone. Imagine the psychological effects of having such an expectation only for it to come to nothing.

But they are only children; they’ll adjust along the way, right? Why should they, though?

As adults we have been forced to toughen up and adapt to the everyday disappointment of failed promises. Now this negative adaptation has caught up with our youngest generation. This kind of mental disruption should never be borne by us, let alone our children.

RISIBLE

And just when you thought things had settled with the tablets, in 2018 the government reallocated Sh1.5 billion for tablets elsewhere. With that budget reallocation, the President’s programme began its demise. Last week, the Ministry of Education suspended the total implementation of issuing tablets, replacing it with one computer laboratory for every school. Why? The national supply of the tablets stands at 95 per cent but utilisation stands at 5 per cent.

This is absurd. A Class One pupil expects to be told what to read, when to do it and where from, by the teacher who is the adult. Expecting the child to be conscious of their daily or termly tablet use percentage is highly unreasonable. And now we are penalising the pupils for this by withdrawing the tablets altogether, including the 5 per cent in use. This is a massive cop out from the Ministry of Education.

The solution would be to make it compulsory for teachers to use the tablets in their teaching. Parents paid their taxes towards these tablets and quitting a project because of low usage instead of enforcing it is beyond risible.