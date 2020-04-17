By FAITH ONEYA

‘Wrath of God against wickedness’ is how a section of religious leaders from Kisumu described the Covid-19 pandemic while calling on the government to uphold the freedom of worship by appealing to President Uhuru Kenyatta to order the reopening of churches.

In such times of uncertainty, everybody is latching onto explanations that make sense or give a sense of comfort.

Many theories exist about the origins of the deadly virus and its reason for existence, some as ridiculous as they come.

Such spurious sentiments have made their way into WhatsApp groups, where religion-based conspiracy theories about Covid-19 abound, including one about it being the “Mark of the Beast”.

The trouble with such theories, especially when they are from figures of authority like religious leaders, is that they get in the way of behaviour change.

The gravity of the situation gets lost in the blithe explanations about divine protection. To make it worse, they remove the responsibility of spreading the virus from human beings.

Yet Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe’s throat must be dry by now from repeatedly reminding Kenyans that the responsibility of stopping the spread of Covid-19 starts with the individual.

The said religious leaders, in a joint statement read by Episcopal Church of Africa Archbishop Joshua Koyoo, went ahead to quote President Kenyatta, who acknowledged the power of God that transcends science during the national prayer day.

What they forgot to add is that the same president also provided practical solutions like curfews, more testing kits and other directives to forestall the spread of Covid-19; for he knew that it would take much, much more than prayers to save us all.

The church has been criticised as being “the weakest link” in the fight against the pandemic and it’s easy to see why, especially since gathering together in worship is at the centre of most religions.

But religious leaders can play a critical role in showing their congregants that they can respect science but still worship God.

Those calling for the reopening of churches need to stop and take stock of why their actions could have catastrophic results.

They promised that they would observe at least 1.5 metres physical distancing and minimise worship hours to regulate attendance, but reopening churches should be the least of our priorities right now, especially given the wanton disobedience witnessed among some Kenyans who will use any excuse to gather and party.

Any energies that could have been spent on reopening the churches should be redirected to inspiring behaviour change among worshippers.

Most religious leaders have responded creatively, selflessly and innovatively to the new realities of the pandemic.

From live-streaming services through social media and YouTube to live church services on TV and radio, they have ensured that they still nourish souls while sticking to the strict guidelines from the government.

Pope Francis already set a great example and is quoted by international media outlets as having referred to medical officers as “the new prophets”.

National Muslim Covid-19 Response Committee chair Muhammad Karama also recently announced that Muslims will stop performing the last ritual wash for Covid-19 cases.

He quoted a verse from the Qur’an in lauding health workers on the frontline, saying their sacrifice is akin to saving the whole of mankind.

Religion provides comfort amid all the uncertainty, physical, spiritual and mental challenges.

But heeding to calls by science to maintain hygiene and social distance would serve humanity much better right now and the Church can be great allies of the government in driving this agenda.

Religious leaders should explicitly spread the message to worshippers that the closure of places of worship during such times honours their faith.