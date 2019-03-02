As historians tell us, such variations are what can merge together to create a great nation.

Even as we express varying political attitudes, let all Kenyans take the path of practical assistance to one another, notwithstanding one’s ethnic, racial and religious background.

By PHILIP OCHIENG

More by this Author

Under a young man called Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, Kenya’s Cabinet ministers sit together once every often to review general policy performance in specific situations. The principal secretary is assumed to be the ministry’s chief technical expert and adviser, although, in Kenya now, that assumption can be terribly misleading.

Why? Precisely, because, as a rule, to be able to advise anybody presupposes special and even deeper knowledge of the given situation — though, unfortunately, in our country, to belong to an ethnic group is often the greater qualification for appointment to such a key public position.

RESPONSIBILITY

Yet a ministry’s general policy direction is the responsibility the minister carries in the Cabinet. As a politician, the minister — nowadays known, more grandiloquently, as the “Cabinet secretary” — responds to at least two power centres. One is the regular Cabinet meeting chaired by the President himself.

The other is the bloc of constituent voters who sent members of such a meeting to Parliament. For, because Kenya is a parliamentary system, imposed by Britain during the colonial regime, when England was the dictatorial authority, Kenya’s colonial cabinet had to be appointed from a class of Euro-Britons. The cabinet came from colonial Englishmen, Irishmen, Scotsmen and Welshmen.

That is noteworthy. To be quite sure, these were all men (as opposed to women). That is one reason that the system directly contradicted all the modern ideas about democracy. Both ethically and technically, all members of Kenya’s Cabinet must be keenly aware of what the popular mass expects of them. In other words, he or she must appear to be responding actively to all such usually lopsided expectations and demands.

INSUPERABLE

Yet, quite apparently, that is why Kenya’s chief executive officer — the President — can afford to dilly-dally and drag his feet over misbehaviour and shoddy work by individual Cabinet ministers, assistant ministers and other senior civil servants. In some countries, such misbehaviour by a public servant may immediately lead to the boot.

Such a system may help Kenya a great deal. However, it is not always necessarily the best way to deal with miscreants in the civil service. Quite surely, a more quiet internal punitive system would serve much more productively than our fondness for subjecting miscreants to the boot so noisily.

If the son of Jomo Kenyatta were not already popular from his own personal conduct, such a fact would long ago have led to insuperable problems for him and for his regime. However, the son of Jomo Kenyatta — the overwhelmingly popular founder of our republic — maintains popularity from his own internationally applauded gentlemanliness and performance.

IGNOMINOUS

Yet Uhuru Kenyatta has had every political and civic opportunity to go the same way in which practically all other post-colonial Third World leaders — especially African and Asian — have gone. They have chosen to go, namely, through the path of graft, robbery, political cruelty and, in the end, ignominious military misconduct.

However, Uhuru has rejected that road in order to lead our country along the much more secure path of general inter-ethnic, inter-racial and inter-sectarian tolerance. The lesson is self-evident for all Kenyans.