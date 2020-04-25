By ADEMA SANGALE

“We must meet as soon as this thing is over”. So goes the familiar promise that you keep repeating to your customers, your friends to justify delayed timelines of anything involving gatherings.

The rosy assumption is that this “thing”, aka a post-Covid-19 world, and the end of social distancing are just around the corner — max end of April, maybe early May — 2020 that is …

Wrong! 2022 is the estimate of researchers at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The UK’s chief medical officer says, “highly disruptive” social-distancing measures will be required for “really quite a long period of time”.

The reason it’s tricky is that the panacea for Covid-19 requires the answer ‘Yes’ to multiple questions.

One, does a vaccine exist? Even if Gilead and the myriad other biotech players succeed in developing and testing a vaccine in 12 months, major hitches and glitches remain.

Specifically, we still haven’t factored in the timelines for production, shipping and administering to billions of people across the planet, leave alone who will foot the bill.

The second bucket of questions is related to natural immunity. If you get Covid-19 and recover, do you develop effective antibodies against the disease? And if so, how long does this immunity last? And can you be re-infected?

TRACING, TESTING

The Chinese and Koreans, though they have contained the disease, are not yet sure themselves. And please note, this highly mutable SARS-CoV-2 has already evolved into over 30 different strains in its short existence, which undoubtedly complicates the situation.

Now of course if you are a government, before you let the population lose, you need to answer affirmatively the question: is this pandemic effectively controlled?

Governments with A-plus marks in this area embraced the double Ts of testing and tracing. Iceland currently tops the leader board on testing, having administered these to roughly five per cent of its populace to determine who is infected, including asymptomatic “super spreaders”.

In Singapore, a government-sponsored app keeps track of your status and, using GPS, pinpoints who else you come into contact with.

And if the scientists, ergo, don’t convince you just remember this is humanity we are talking about with highly developed instincts for self-preservation.

The first commandment of survival of self is: worry not that you will pass the disease onto others but that others will pass something unto ye.

This has led to the relatively quick death of handshakes and adoption of dance-move-like foot shakes and the new hybrid game of hide-and-seek in supermarket aisles in a bid to maintain the recommended six feet separation.

NEW BEHAVIOUR

According to the European Journal of Social Psychology, it takes an average of 66 days for a new behaviour to become automatic.

This means we will probably have ample time to get used to our couch-potato habits involving YouTube and on-demand Netflix shows.

In a year or two, there may be little incentive to go to the movies or a live concert and risk infection with exposure to thousands of others.

And what other impacts will this residual fear have on people’s day to day lives? This week Denmark became one of the first countries in the world to reopen schools.

Of course only sparsely populated countries with an overabundance of school real-estate can afford to do this, or in other words, some Scandinavian nations.

For the rest of us, solutions might be schooling in shifts or different groups physically attending school on alternate days.

To paraphrase Charles Darwin, the enduring victors may be those who are the most adaptable to new social norms.