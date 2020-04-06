By JANE KARUKU

As the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic, it is becoming more apparent that the road towards containing the spread of the virus will mainly fall on our collective approach as citizens.

With more than 1.1 million confirmed infections and 61,000 deaths globally as at last weekend, all countries are struggling with the most apparent issue: Slowing new infections to “flatten the curve”.

Since the first case was announced in Kenya on March 13, the country’s recorded infections had risen to 142 by Sunday, according to data released by the Ministry of Health. Kenya ranks 11th in Covid-19 prevalence in Africa with 4,995 cases reported across the continent. The World Health Organisation notes that there are 43 African countries affected by the pandemic. This number is increasing by the day.

My fellow Kenyans, it is now upon us to internally develop and modify strategies and intervention measures that we will use to fight this pandemic. We, at the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund, are conscious of the fact that many countries are now designing elaborate response strategies to ensure that the crisis does not evolve into economic disruption.

To this extent, the government has announced a raft of policy measures, behavioural protocols and economic reliefs. Crucially, President Uhuru Kenyatta has established the Covid-19 fund to provide for a framework to mobilise resources for an emergency response towards curbing the spread, effect and impact of the virus.

This fund is meant to support the implementation of targeted state interventions to cushion Kenyans from Covid-19 shocks. While its primary sources will be from monies appropriated by the National Assembly and voluntary contributions from individuals, more than ever before, we need the support of Kenyans of goodwill to come together and be counted. Doing so will prove that there is much more that brings us together as a country than that separates us.

Come on board

This fund will go a long way in ensuring that the government continues to guarantee all Kenyans — most importantly, the most vulnerable — the opportunity to continue enjoying their social, civil and economic rights. We, therefore, appeal to the private sector — through its different segments, media houses, artistes, athletes and foundations — and all citizens of goodwill to come on board and help fight this pandemic. Considering that county governments play a crucial role in public health, they should readily make available the emergency funds that they have established to enhance readiness and quick intervention.

Although mobilisation of funds is key to mitigating the pandemic, our primary personal responsibility is to ensure that we adhere to the government directives. These include maintaining personal hygiene, particularly handwashing, social distancing and observing self-isolation or -quarantine if necessary. Then, we shall collectively stop the spread of the virus and flatten the curve.

As John F. Kennedy said, “From those to whom much is given, much is expected”. I urge all of us to come together and help the government to eradicate this pandemic.