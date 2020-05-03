By SAM WAMBUGU

Thanks to Covid-19, many governments are balancing between public health and economic health.

If people are let to roam about to eke out a living, they could suffer the Covid-19 consequences. If they hibernate at home, they experience an economic sting.

But everyone must make a difficult choice between health and work. Digital technology is the mother’s milk of development.

People with access to digital technology and the skills to use it may not feel as much economic sting as those without. Those without it are reduced to mere spectators.

Children in homes endowed with digital wherewithal access classes online. The sick can consult their doctors using electronic means, whereas families and friends can connect using online tools.

Workers telework and businesspeople transact business. Armed with digital technology and skills to use it, people have options.

Those without it, or who find it too expensive to afford, are bearing the biggest burden of Covid-19. They have become onlookers in social-economic development.

If they escape the coronavirus, they are likelier to suffer a loss of income as a result of quarantines, curfews, and stay-at-home measures. They have not many options. They are marginalised, left out, and left behind.

FOSTER INNOVATION

Appallingly, many of the previous projects meant to spread digital technology withered without results.

Take, for example, the laptop-per-child project mooted by the Jubilee government, which has remained a pipe dream.

The funds ostensibly sequestered for the project were diverted to other places, leaving children feeling deceived by those they should trust most — leaders.

If we keep complaining about how bad disasters are but keep misusing the resources to mitigate them, we will not be different from the man who sits on a stove and then complains that his backside is burning.

Although the rich-poor divide has always existed, Covid-19 and technology amplify it. Learning from the current crisis, the government needs to come up with a plan for extending the digital technology to the furthest reaches of the country.

It should provide incentives for investors willing to extend fibre-optic cable to places they don’t expect immediate returns.

The government should create a nurturing environment for the promising and innovative app developers crafting nifty applications for use especially by those on the bottom rung of the society.

THE PANACEA

They should create avenues to roll out massive digital education for those who wish to use it, but the lack of skills holds them back.

Here is my point: technology is a scaffold that supports the means of production. Without it, the financially vulnerable bear the brunt of the Covid-19 crisis.

It is imperative, therefore, once the virus is vanquished, that the government embark on rolling out broadband technology to all corners of the country.

Without it, the gulf between the poor and the rich will keep widening and deepening.