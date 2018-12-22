By DOMINIC WAMUGUNDA

More by this Author

We are an interesting society.

We tell ourselves all manner of things even when we are cheating each other about what we want to do for ourselves.

That’s why we still believe that things can only be dealt with the way we have always seen them being dealt with by the political class.

As a people we really have to think.

Christmas is here with us.

I do see that there are some people who are making life very difficult for fellow Kenyans this Christmas, something that never happened in the past. Why?

HAJI, KINOTI

The people who are making life difficult for some Kenyans so that they do not celebrate Christmas with joy are known.

They are mainly the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti.

Are they bad people as individuals? I do not think so, but as a national community we have a problem.

When problems to do with individuals are being sorted out, we as groups or communities get together and complain that it is the larger group that is the target. The group or community has nothing to do with it.

INTERESTING CHRISTMAS

Let us agree that this Christmas is going to be quite interesting for many of us.

The activities of these two men Haji and Kinoti must be shaking many men and women at many levels of society. And why not?

Like never before the government system seems determined to deal with the culture of corruption.

Why? It is the right thing to do but which we have always shied away from doing.

I am from a Christian background and I do know that a lot of our politicians are quite happy to join us when we have fundraising functions and we are more than happy to receive them and their gifts.

MONEY

Some of them give substantial amounts of money the sources of which they of course do not disclose and we, the Church people, don’t ask questions.

We just assume they have worked hard like the rest of us humble lot do.

Some of these sources may be what Haji and Kinoti are after.

Could it be that thorough groundwork had been done before these two gentlemen were unleashed on Kenyans?

How much more do they know and when are they going to pounce and on who?

Merry Christmas!