We commend President Uhuru Kenyatta for his unequivocal message to end corruption.

The decision to replace the existing Sh1,000 note is an important step forward. It will place the corrupt, who have been hiding cash outside the financial system, in real difficulty.

Furthermore, we support the Central Bank of Kenya in its efforts to implement international money laundering regulations.

Last week’s National Prayer Breakfast meeting focused on a “New Dawn” for Kenya — one without corruption. This is commendable.

However, deeds, not words, count in the fight against corruption.

POVERTY

Rightly so, the President challenged his fellow politicians to stop the rhetoric and, instead, to translate their talk into actions.

The needs and aspirations of Kenyan citizens must be taken seriously. They continue to ask for action when it comes to how to invest the wealth of this rich and beautiful nation.

As international partners of Kenya, we fully support this demand.

Corruption and impunity create social distortions and divisions. They fuel inequity and poverty.

They destroy the fabric of society and hamper long-term development. Corruption distorts elections.

BUSINESS

Corruption continues to negatively affect Kenya’s business climate, leading to foreign investors and traders shying away from doing business in Kenya. And corruption destroys opportunities for the youth.

Kenya needs investment — not corruption. Without corruption, international and domestic investments in Kenya’s future, in both the public and private sectors, would be more effective.

It would set Kenya firmly on the path to prosperity, universal healthcare, food security, education for all, vocational training to give young people key skills and a better life for every Kenyan citizen.

We note that, if Kenya succeeded in its anti-corruption efforts, the estimated one-third of the annual budget that is lost to corruption would be sufficient to fund the country’s ambitious “Big Four” agenda programme.

CONVICTIONS

The effort to combat corruption needs to be accelerated. It needs courage from all Kenyans, wherever they are and whatever their circumstances.

Everybody has a role — politicians, officials, business people and all wananchi. Complacency is not an option.

Those facing corruption charges, including civil servants, should step aside from their official positions until their judicial cases have been concluded.

As the President said, money must be recovered, and culprits must vacate their positions and serve jail terms for the process to come full circle.

Churches, mosques, temples and religious leaders should vigorously refuse to accept financial donations from people whose wealth is of suspected illicit origin.

Religious leaders must be part of the solution in the fight against corruption. They must be a moral voice in the fight against corruption.

SUPPORT

We commend the President for directing the various government agencies to facilitate the importation of goods by reducing inspections at the country’s borders, and for directing the accounting officers to pay all pending payments that do not have audit queries before the end of this fiscal year.

Both directives — if implemented properly — will benefit the Kenyan economy. Furthermore, the directives are important steps against corruption.

Businesses in dire need of imported goods or of being paid by the government are potentially more prone to corrupt officials to get their goods cleared or their services paid.

We reiterate our commitments expressed at the National Anti-Corruption Conference in January.

As Kenya’s development partners, we will ensure the anti-corruption measures and incentives already included in our programming are further strengthened.

SANCTIONS

We continue to support and cooperate with the agencies in charge of fighting corruption.

Based on our respective legal frameworks and policies, we will make it more difficult for those involved in corruption to visit our countries privately and to use our financial centres.

If people are convicted of corruption in Kenya or breach our own laws, we will ensure that any proceeds held in our countries are seized and returned to the people of Kenya.

It is clear that zero tolerance to corruption is the only way forward. We all have to make the fight against corruption a personal priority.