By PETER MWAURA

The article by Roy Gachuhi hits hard, like a donkey kicking with both legs.

Asoka Itur describes it as an unfair attempt at rubbishing football superstar McDonald Mariga’s candidature in the Kibra by-election.

The article, published in the sports pages of the Saturday Nation of September 21, is headlined: “Mariga and the blunder of venturing into the rough and tumble of politics.”

Dr Itur tells Mr Gachuhi: “I am disappointed with your attempt to rubbish the Mariga Kibra candidature. I always admired your journalistic acumen and used you as a yardstick against current fake and mainstream media. You are rightfully entitled to your opinion but, on this one, you blundered.

“Knowing the star footballer (sic), your current opinion would be perfect if done after Mariga fails in his ambition, but not before. As it is, if he fails, would I be wrong to attribute it to you and your ilk using the privilege of a national media house? Or you joined one of the Jubilee ‘camps’? The best (thing) would have been to wish him well and warn him of dangers and pitfalls ahead, not to de-campaign him. On this, you have scored poorly as a sports journalist. You spoiled my weekend, aaaaargghh.”

EDITORIAL POLICY

Dr Itur is, of course, also rightfully entitled to his opinion. But did Mr Gachuhi violate the NMG policy? Not on account of expressing his opinion freely and fearlessly.

Opinion writers are free to express their opinion so long as they do not breach the NMG editorial policy.

The NMG recognises freedom of speech as a basic element of democracy. But it clearly differentiates opinion from news.

Views and opinion are identified in designated columns and the articles carry a biographical line setting out the writer’s qualifications and, where appropriate, political stance and affiliation.

The policy states that as an independent media, NMG contributes to promoting and entrenching democratic culture through informed debate, intelligent and rigorous analysis, as well as “prudent review of predictable consequences of actions and policies”.

In covering political campaigns and elections, “our role shall remain one of thought stimulation, explaining and informing in order to help voters make intelligent decisions on the basis of knowledge, and signal to the political leaders that the public is vigilant and will not be swayed by untruths and spin”.

SOBER THOUGHTS

To achieve this, “our coverage will go beyond reporting what newsmakers, including politicians, say to analysing the underlying issues and examining the truthfulness of the platforms of the various contenders”.

Further, opinion pages and other sections for political commentary “shall remain open to all as a platform for debate”, taking great care to capture “diversity of political thought and opinion”.

However, the policy says election-related op-eds (opinion articles) should be cogently argued, topical, issue-driven rather than personality-based, and outstanding, either for their freshness of perspective or new information.

They should be “sober, balanced and not strident or shrill, truthful, so far as this can be established”.

In his commentary that is splashed across two pages, Mr Gachuhi may have teetered on the brink of overkill in his criticism of the former Harambee Stars captain, but he remained sober.

PUBLIC DEBATE

An effective opinion piece hits hard but is informed and backed by facts, not just emotion and opinion.

It is also well written. Mr Gachuhi uses colourful language, vivid images, analogies and arguments. You may not like his argument but it is well delivered.

Editors welcome provocative pieces that astonish. They want timely pieces that stimulate discussion and drive public debate and that may make people to say, “Did you read that piece in the Nation today?”

* * *

David Ngumi asks: “What exactly are the limits beyond which editors ought not to go when editing entertainment articles, including fiction? I have heard writers complaining that some editor has taken over, even adding descriptions to a scene.”

Public Editor: Newspaper articles are edited for clarity, grammar, fact-checking, to conform to the house style and to fit the available space.

Anything beyond that is over-editing. Besides, good editors do not cramp your style.