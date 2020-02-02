By JOSEP BORRELL

On Friday, January 31, the United Kingdom left the European Union.

We lost a member of our family. It was a sad moment for us, for European citizens — and, indeed, for many British citizens.

Nevertheless, we have always respected the sovereign decision of 52 per cent of the British electorate and look forward to starting a new chapter in our relations.

Emotions aside, February 1 turned out to be historic, but also undramatic. This is largely thanks to the Withdrawal Agreement that we negotiated with the UK, which enabled us to secure ‘an orderly Brexit’.

One that — at least for now — minimises disruption for our citizens, businesses, public administrations as well as international partners.

The EU and the UK agreed on a transition period, at least until the end of this year, during which Britain will continue to participate in the EU’s Customs Union and Single Market and apply EU law, even though no longer a member state.

It will continue to abide by the international agreements of the EU, as we said in a note verbale to our international partners.

PACTS IN LIMBO

So, with the transition period in place, there is a degree of continuity. But this was not easy, given the magnitude of the task.

By leaving the EU, the UK automatically, mechanically, legally leaves hundreds of international pacts concluded by or on behalf of the union, to the benefit of its member states, on topics as varied as trade, aviation, fisheries or civil nuclear cooperation.

We now have to build a new partnership between the EU and the UK. That will start in a few weeks, as soon as the EU27 have approved the negotiating mandate proposed by the European Commission.

That sets out our terms and ambitions for achieving the closest possible partnership with a country that will remain our ally, partner and friend.

The EU and the UK are bound by history, geography, culture, shared values and principles and a strong belief in rules-based multilateralism.

Our future partnership will reflect these links and shared beliefs. We want to go well beyond trade and keep working together on security and defence, areas where the UK has experience and assets that are best used as part of a common effort.

STRONGER TOGETHER

In a world of big challenges and change, of turmoil and transition, we must consult each other and cooperate bilaterally and in key regional and global forums such as the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation, Nato or the G20.

It is, perhaps, a cliché but the basic truth is that today’s global challenges — from climate change to cybercrime, terrorism and inequality — require collective responses.

The more the UK can work in lockstep with the EU and partners around the world, the greater our chances of addressing these challenges effectively.

At the core of the EU project is the idea that we are stronger together; that pooling our resources and initiatives is the best way of achieving common goals. Brexit does not change this, and we will continue to take this project forward.

The remaining 27 EU member states will continue to form a single market of 450 million citizens and more than 20 million businesses.

Together, we remain the largest trading bloc. At 27, we are still the world’s largest development aid donor.

STEADFAST DEFENDER

Our partners can be sure that we will stay true to an ambitious, outward-looking agenda — be it on trade and investment, on climate action and digital, on connectivity, on security and counter-terrorism, on human rights and democracy or on defence and foreign policy.

We will continue to live up to our commitments. We will continue to stand by the agreements and cooperation that link us to our international partners — such as our trade relationship, where the EU will remain as Kenya’s largest export destination; our support to development and investment in the country, which is among the largest of all international partners; and our funding for Kenyan troops in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

We intend to raise the EU’s political and economic bilateral relationship with Kenya to a new level and, with Kenya as a like-minded partner, continue to develop multilateral cooperation frameworks around the world.

The EU will continue to be a partner you can trust. A steadfast defender of rules-based multilateralism, working with our partners to make the world fairer and more secure.