By MERCY MWENDE

More by this Author

A stranger visiting Kenya would be forgiven to think that the Covid-19 pandemic is the only problem the country is facing.

The government has turned all its focus, resources and time to dealing with this pandemic.

Unfortunately, the usual problems that usually chase us to the grave did not get the memo that they should wait until we deal with this disease first before resuming their services. And this is evident in the recent floods that are hitting various parts of the country.

At the start of the week, Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen was heard pleading with the national government to send help to his fellow county residents as the floods there had swept homesteads, and as of Monday evening some people were still missing.

The floods also swept away a police post and left a trail of destruction in their wake. And as the heavy rains continue, floods are expected in various parts of the country, with River Nyando having broken its banks already.

This is a clear indication that as the nation focuses its energies on the Covid-19 pandemic, our usual problems are still here with us.

Advertisement

On normal occasions when there isn’t a global problem to deal with, it’s not like the government usually handles these problems efficiently anyway.

POOR LEADERSHIP

And this is made worse by the fact that the organisations tasked with dealing with emergencies are headed by old folk who are supposed to be enjoying their retirement in peace.

These politically motivated appointees barely show their faces, even in times when there isn’t a global threat. Will they now be roused from their hideouts to come deal with emergencies at a time when old people are being advised to take extra care if they love their lives?

That the Kenyan government has no money is quite evident in its insistence that those quarantined will pay their own bills.

And as people find ways of escaping from these expensive prisons, one is left wondering how, if the government does not have enough money and resources to deal with the only thing it is currently focusing on, it will deal with other emerging problems.

This is made worse by the bad prioritising that the Jubilee government has suffered. On Tuesday this week helicopters flew above Kenyatta National Hospital carrying banners to thank the medical staff for their dedication during this pandemic.

MISPLACED PRIORITIES

The previous evening, Mr Murkomen had begged the government to send helicopters to rescue those stranded on top of trees as a result of the floods.

All these come at a time when Kenyans are caught between a rock and a hard place financially; they can’t come together now to contribute for their compatriots.

Should the government not act fast and have a plan to deal with our usual problems, there be no people to threaten with quarantine or to advise to practise social distancing, as most of them will have been carried away by the floods.