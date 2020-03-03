Let’s treat this great capital city with a modicum of respect and help it to rise to its fullest potential.

By LETEIPA OLE SUNKULI

The national government’s intervention in the affairs of Nairobi City County provides a window to reboot the metropolis and breathe fresh life into a city every Kenyan legitimately claims a piece of.

This city has potential for greatness. It is, however, held back by a pile-up of solvable administrative problems. These include an inefficient and chaotic public transport system, garbage and sanitation issues, water shortages, poor roads and drainage, disappearing green spaces and a compromised planning and approvals regime.

And that is only the infrastructure. The social landscape is even grimmer. A large youth population with neither jobs nor hope, zero investment in the creative arts and not even one public social hall left to give the city a soul and encourage the spirit of community in neighbourhoods.

For a city 130 years old, you would be forgiven to expect more. After all, the original master planners bequeathed us a well-planned and gridded city with green spaces, walkways, social halls and zoning rules.

And yes, the subsequent generations made their contribution to grow the city, especially vertically. Today, downtown Nairobi, Upper Hill and Westlands have together given the city the status of an acropolis to be admired.

That vertical boast, however, belies the many shortcomings. And it is not as if the city has not tried to soul search for answers. Indeed, millions of shillings have gone into the quest for “The Nairobi We Want” with tonnes of reports browning away at City Hall.

The new Constitution, and specifically devolution, were supposed to cure all ills and implement those great ideas and make the Green City in the Sun king of them all in Africa! But the city is not giving its best to its stakeholders: Residents, investors and tourists.

Now that Big Uncle has taken away key service areas away from the county authorities, how can this help to restore the city and put it on the path to “The Nairobi We Want”?

It is hoped that the lines will be properly drawn and no conflict will arise between the two sheriffs as implementation of the surrender agreement begins. This clarity must be emphatic and immediate; turf wars will make things messier.

Secondly, Nairobians will be swift and ruthless in judging the transitional arrangements. The honeymoon may not last even 100 days.

Whatever the actual structures to be put in place to ensure continuity and improved service delivery, the national government should devise a mechanism by which key citizen constituencies are involved for maximum buy-in. This can either be through a Nairobi Service Board to interface between the national government and the frontline delivery of services. Such a board should be lean, agile and effective and comprise representation from the Kenya Private Sector Alliance, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kenya Alliance of Resident Associations and any other independent persons who may be considered helpful.

Nairobi is not just some assemblage of concrete and steel structures. It’s our home and that of our children. It’s our workplace. And the property of many, including regional and international stakeholders. Let’s treat this great capital city with a modicum of respect and help it to rise to its fullest potential.