By JOSEPH BOINNET

On March 11, 2015, I had the honour and privilege to be sworn-in as the second Inspector General of the National Police Service (NPS).

My priority was the transformation of the police service into a professional, responsive and accountable law enforcement agency that can be trusted by the people of Kenya.

Looking back, it has been a worthwhile experience during which we have recorded various successes while drawing lessons from the challenges we encountered during the implementation of the NPS transformation agenda. Despite this, the quest to secure our country and offer policing services guided by a high sense of fidelity to the law has kept us going.

CHALLENGES

My immediate commitment was to build a people-centred police service equipped to address 21st century security challenges.

To realise this, l embarked on a countrywide tour, meeting with police officers at the grassroots and explaining the shift in our mandate.

My vision was to lay a firm foundation upon which the people-centred policing approach could be built.

To achieve this vision, I had to convince our officers on the need to change their mindsets and embrace a service mentality or culture.

This was key because police officers are servants of the people and their security needs must form the core of all policing activities at all times.

Our transformation agenda was mainly focused on re-casting, re-learning and re-tooling of the police service to enhance its performance.

REACTIVE POLICING

The main objective was to improve the capacity of the service to carry out its mandate in a proactive manner as opposed to reactive policing.

In this regard, intelligence-led policing, based on the collaborative partnership with members of the communities we serve, was key.

The police service needed to gather information in advance before breach of security. This required creation of strong partnerships between the Kenyan people, the private sector, other security agencies and all actors in the security sector.

This would later be referred to as the multi-agency concept that would radically transform our approach to law enforcement and maintenance of security. Over the four years, the multi-agency approach to security management has grown stronger. The result has been a much more calm security environment that has enabled the socio-economic development.

PROGRESS

Looking back, we have made significant progress in most of what we set out to do. Transformation of the NPS — a process that has now been institutionalised through policies, procedures, processes and systems.

More than 30 new and amended laws, policies and regulations have been developed to assist police officers to do their work professionally.

We have trained our officers on these laws, policies and regulations so that they can apply them appropriately and confidently.

Logistics was a major challenge in the service and source of complaints against police. The situation has greatly improved.

As of today, 2,720 vehicles have been leased to add onto the existing fleet. Currently, officers are able to respond faster. Special Purpose Motor Vehicles have also been procured to enhance the safety and security of our officers during operations.

AIR WING

The police service air wing has undergone modernisation with additional aircraft to offer air support services anywhere in the country as and when need arises. The service has also acquired modern boats to enhance maritime security and support exploitation of the “blue economy”.

To leverage on technology in crime management, the Integrated Command and Control Centre has been established in Nairobi and Mombasa to facilitate real time police operations. Over 3,800 CCTV cameras have been installed to assist the service in carrying out its operations.

Establishment of a Forensic Laboratory at the DCI headquarters to enhance investigations and analysis of evidence is another proud milestone that will enhance delivery of justice.

Reforms in police training is another significant change. A new ‘Basic Training Curriculum’ is in place aimed at producing officers who are fully prepared to deal with 21st century policing challenges. All promotional courses training curricula have been reviewed and direct entry programmes for specialists will be re-introduced.

SENIOR OFFICERS

In addition, the service is partnering with the UK government in training senior police officers in Strategic Leadership and Command at the NPS Senior Staff College, Loresho. The UK government will continue supporting this programme for the next five years before the final hand over.

The ultimate goal is to develop officers who are competent to serve Kenyans in a professional manner.

The reform journey in the Service has changed the NPS into a more unified organisation with common policies and culture.

This has prepared the service well enough to take transformation to the next level.

The new policy framework and strategy on the reorganisation of the service marks the second phase of police reforms.

Through this process, we are currently implementing changes that are meant to make the service more effective, efficient, responsive and accountable to the law and people of Kenya.

SAFETY

We have embarked on re-organisation of the Command Structure of the to make it more efficient with a focus of having a more robust and strengthened general duty police to provide safety and security.

Strengthened formed/specialised units with capability to combat cattle rustling, banditry, boarder insecurity and protection of critical Government infrastructure is another area that we have implemented.

To solve the perennial problem of housing, a policy shift from institutional free housing for junior officers to provision of allowance to all ranks.

This will enable us to integrate police officers with the general public through Community Policing. It is our belief that this will impact on the behaviour of our officers and contribute to greater integrity.

On matters touching on the individual officer, we made significant tangible progress and managed to achieve a common ranking structure, reviewed and overhauled the recruit basic training curriculum to one that is people centric and up-to date with modern Kenya, created common policies for deployments, promotions, transfers and discipline, created common policy on salaries and remunerations, in-service training and promotion courses and on-going police examinations and a common policy on police welfare, housing, counselling and psychosocial support, chaplaincy and a policy to address the conflict of interest on trade and business by officers.

COLLABORATIONS

As my tenure draws to an end and l hand over to my able successor, it is important to note that the reforms process is on-going and will be long-term. The critical initiatives necessary to ensure its success border on three aspects: more awareness and support from various decision-makers; re-learning and a willingness for change among the men and women in service and enhanced collaboration with citizens through community partnerships is crucial.

I conclude with a special word of appreciation to President Uhuru Kenyatta for the confidence and trust he showed in nominating me and the support he has accorded the NPS since 2013.

I wish to acknowledge the commitment and support that I received from the late Maj Gen (Rtd) Joseph Nkaissery and Dr Fred Matiang'i, both Cabinet Secretaries in the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, during my tour of office.

SUCCESSOR

I am also indeed grateful to all my colleagues in the Service and sister security agencies. To the Kenyan people and all the other partners and stakeholders who have supported me over the past four years, l want to say ahsante sana.

I hand over to my successor on Monday. He is a man l have had the privilege to work with and whom l am confident will serve with great dignity and honour and continue the process of transforming the NPS.

It’s time to say Kwaheri. God bless the National Police Service and the great people of Kenya.