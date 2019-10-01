Workplace gender equality is achieved when people access and enjoy the same rewards, resources and opportunities regardless of gender.

Values associated with leadership, such as risk-taking and assertive, are gendered due to prescriptive and descriptive gender stereotypes.

By NYAMBURA MUNDIA

More by this Author

Women’s participation in the paid workforce is one of the most significant changes in the past century. The proportion of women in management has increased. However, their proportion in decision making, especially in the public sector, is still low. Research shows a direct relationship between work-life balance and gender stereotypes among women.

LIMIT PROGRESS

Gender equality has, and still is, widely perceived as concerning only women, invented for women and implemented by women. Women are struggling for gender equality, what about men? Do they need it? Will they allow it?

Socialisation processes and belief systems influence adherence to gender-specific stereotypes. Ideas of the inferiority or superiority of either of the sexes, and of stereotyped roles for men and women, not only limit progress in achieving gender equality, but also perpetuate inequalities and can constitute obstacles to men’s abilities and opportunities for redressing gender inequalities.

Society has ever maintained that a women’s place is at home. Yet with education and the changing role that women play, they started to participate in the public domain and progressed into managerial ranks. Women would work for some time after school and marry, raise children and may or may not have re-entered the labour force. Many still follow this serial career pattern but the trend is moving and more women staying in the labour force.

CAREER CHOICE

Advertisement

Gender stereotypes have always stood in the way of workplace diversity, limiting human resources. We see this best with male nurses. Since they make less than 10 per cent of the nurses, they are often spoken down to and teased for their career choice. Other times they are mistaken for doctors, even if they are in the company of their female colleagues.

On the contrary, in female-dominated professions such as teaching, the highest ranks and highest-paying positions are still occupied by male administrators, illustrating power relations and gender stereotype prevalence.

Women are likely to earn 22 per cent less than their men counterpart at entry level.

RISK-TAKING

The two biggest drivers of representation are hiring and promotions, and companies are disadvantaging women in these areas from the beginning. Although women earn more bachelor’s degrees than men, and have for decades, they are less likely to be hired into entry-level jobs. At the first critical step up to manager, the disparity widens further. Due to these gender gaps, men hold 62 per cent of manager positions.

Language can also have an impact on performance reviews. Values associated with leadership, such as risk-taking and assertive, are gendered due to prescriptive and descriptive gender stereotypes.

SETTING TARGETS

Companies need to take more decisive action. This starts with treating gender diversity like the business priority it is — from setting targets to holding leaders accountable for results. It requires closing gender gaps in hiring and promotions.

And it means taking bolder steps to create a respectful and inclusive culture so that women and all employees feel safe and supported at work.

Workplace gender equality is achieved when people access and enjoy the same rewards, resources and opportunities regardless of gender.