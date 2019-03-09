Accept that noisy politics will be with us for a while, and organise your life so that you can continue enjoying the things that make it worth it despite the noise.

A Kenyan purporting to be tired of politics and who stands the risk of dying from chronic stress-related diseases had better heed the following advice.

By LUKOYE ATWOLI

For the past couple of decades, there have been complaints in between electoral periods that Kenyans are unable to settle down because of constant politicking. Many citizens have indicated that they even stopped following local news because it has too much political content. After the last particularly contentious presidential election, many breathed a sigh of relief when the main protagonists decided to shake hands and symbolically lay down arms.

DIVISIVE

The President and the former Prime Minister formed a team to help build bridges and destroy historical suspicions, paving the way for a peaceful, prosperous future for this country. “Divisive” politics were declared a thing of the past, and Kenyans were urged to look to the future with renewed hope that things will definitely change for the better.

Many were heard expressing relief that finally they would have peaceful evenings without having to contend with blathering politicians pontificating from funeral to wedding and back to another funeral. Finally, they said, we can now focus on more important things, on development of our beautiful country.

Unfortunately, it seems we are unable to keep away from high-octane politics. In fact, when nothing is going on, we will create conspiracy theories in order to keep getting our adrenaline high. As previously observed, we are like toddlers with boundless energy and nowhere to take it. We are unable to keep still and focus on one thing for any length of time. We are adrenaline junkies, suckers for a good story with a wicked twist. And this is no different this time round.

What started out as a difference of opinion about the structure of government is now crystallising into a political contest with an eye on the next presidential election. It is now an argument between those who think a referendum on changing the structure of the Executive and the devolved system of government is necessary and those who think things are just fine as they are and a referendum is unnecessary.

CACOPHONY

The “opposition” group is clear that in the event a referendum happens they will not be supporting any change in these two areas, arguing that the proposed changes are part of a plot to either prolong some current leaders’ stay in power or to create positions for people they term as “election losers”. Inevitably, all our politicians and aspiring pundits have felt the need to align themselves with one side or the other. The resulting cacophony promises lots of entertainment for Mwananchi for the next couple of years, in which time we will be ready for the next general election with acrimonious debates and pretend-fixed positions.

Having understood this, a Kenyan purporting to be tired of politics and who stands the risk of dying from chronic stress-related diseases had better heed the following advice. Accept that noisy politics will be with us for a while, and organise your life so that you can continue enjoying the things that make it worth it despite the noise. Beyond fulfilling your duty of voting and expressing your opinion when called upon to do so, do not get involved in politics if it is not your kettle of fish.

Also, laugh a little at the silly uneducated jokes politicians make at funerals and weddings, but do not get carried away. They are just doing their job, earning their keep. Like animals in a zoo.