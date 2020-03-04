Former American President Theodore Roosevelt’s foreign policy mantra used to be: "Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far."

On his recent visit to the US, before meeting with President Trump, President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke at the prestigious Atlantic Council think-tank, a forum for leading international figures.

"Western countries, and their counterparts in Asia and the Middle East, are returned to competition over Africa, in some cases weaponising divisions, pursuing proxy actions and behaving like Africa is for the taking,” Uhuru said. "Well, I want to tell you it is not.”

These were fighting words, and they emanated from someone who is on the frontlines of a new battle.

The Cold War has not returned formally, but the “cold” relations and robust competition, especially between the US and China, is spreading far beyond their respective shores.

Many leaders are being forced to choose a side and are being strong-armed by either or both.

The People's Republic of China, in particular, is spending large amounts of money around the world.

In Africa, it has far eclipsed any other leading global power and the total value of Chinese investments and construction in Africa is reaching $2 trillion since 2005.

It has invested most specifically through the Belt and Road Initiative, which is the global development strategy for infrastructure development and investments in dozens of countries and international organizations in Asia, Europe, and Africa adopted by the Chinese government in 2013.

It has been called the New Silk Road and one of its gateways to Africa is through Kenya.

Its most defining investment in our country has been the Standard Gauge Railway.

The United States has fallen behind both China and the European Union in recent years but is starting to make a comeback on our continent as a result of rapidly decreasing investment and trade figures.

The US has understood that it needs to become competitive again in Africa.

Tibor Nagy, the US assistant secretary of state for African Affairs recently told the BBC that when investors have knocked on the door and the Africans had opened it, “the only person standing there was the Chinese.”

This competition can be healthy or unhealthy for Africa in general and Kenya in particular.

If it is about offering opportunities for nations and their citizens to progress and develop by providing investment and prospects, then it is most certainly welcome.

For the right-minded leaders, the more opportunity the better, and for those, like Uhuru, who have good relations with East and West, developing closer relations with multiple powers and nations can only be a good thing for the Kenyan people.

However, if this competitiveness is for competition’s sake and part of a wider global oppositional strategy where it divides the world while fighting over the spoils, then this is clearly negative.

The US-China tensions are felt everywhere, and Africa is no exception.

Nonetheless, believing that Africa can be divided up is a mistake, and Uhuru was prescient to deliver his warning, even in the capital of one of the warring parties.

Uhuru has laid down the gauntlet that Kenya will not be a vassal state to any outside power. Kenya is a proud and independent nation that is open for business, opportunity and investment, but not to be owned.

Since Uhuru entered State House, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has rapidly increased and is among the largest in Africa. Already in his second term, FDI has massively risen to USD 1.6 billion in 2018, from USD 680 million in 2016.

The President speaking softly while holding a big stick policy is clearly paying off, and his latest warning shows that while he is a man with a big grin and warm embrace, he dares not be crossed when it comes to the welfare and future of the Kenyan people, because, then, he will be forced to bare his teeth.