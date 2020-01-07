By JAINDI KISERO

Nakumatt was clearly the biggest case of corporate fraud in Kenya’s history. The latest financial information — the audit report for 2017 and 2018 by the audit firm Parker and Randall — presents an accounting fraud and a scale of deception that is, to say the least, dumbfounding.

INVENTORY CONTROL

All you have in the report are numbers that are plucked from the air. One of the interesting revelations is the confession by the auditors that they had prepared Nakumatt’s accounts on the basis of incomplete records.

Indeed, the report is replete with cases where the auditors say they cannot authenticate accounting data. Which begs the question, if you don’t keep records of a company of that size, can you defend yourself when you are accused of engaging in crime?

One of the intriguing observations in the Parker and Randall report is the finding that trade payables were not supported by supplier statements or reconciliations. A leader retailer with an annual turnover of Sh50 billion did not have accurate figures on inventory control!

The most important activity in retail trade is inventory management and costing. The stock in trade of a retailer is inventory. But the auditors found that data on stock and costing of inventory did not exist in the general ledger.

MONEY LAUNDERING

To me (and you can accuse me of having a conspiratorial mind) this is proof that the core business of Nakumatt was something else. The auditors could not confirm the authenticity of write-off billions of shillings of inventory from its books.

The perpetrators of this massive scam must be brought to book. Following the collapse of retail chain giant Steinhoff in the wake of revelations of a massive accounting fraud, South African authorities instituted multiple investigations, including the elite police unit known as the Hawks.

The scandal was also investigated by the Department of Trade and Industry, the parliamentary committee of finance and trade and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

I read in Business Daily that Banking Fraud Investigations have been called in to investigate possible money laundering at Nakumatt. Which brings me to the new piece of legislation the government has introduced to prevent a repeat of Nakumatt.

BUYER POWER

Assented to by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month to control ‘buyer power’, the new law came about through amendments to the competition law. It marks a major point of departure because our competition laws are about controlling concentration of ‘market power’. We probably are among the first countries to control buyer power.

In most parts of the world, competition laws tend to be directed at the supplier side of the market. Which is why the gist of all anti-monopoly laws is control concentration of market power. The experience of Nakumatt has forced the authorities to legislate against abuse of buyer power.

First, the law seeks to prohibit any conduct that amounts to abuse of buyer power. Buyer power is defined as means and influence exerted on an undertaking or group of undertakings in the position of purchaser of a product or service’.

Secondly, the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) will now have the power to monitor and impose reporting and prudential requirements.

PRIVATE CONTRACTS

I think we are going to be among the first countries to conduct prudential regulations on supermarket chains. Prudential regulations tend to happen mainly in the financial sector — deposit-taking institutions such as banks, insurance companies and saccos.

The CAK can now respond to complaints about abuse of buyer power by moving into a company to conduct an audit of contract terms that it has entered into with suppliers. Delays in payments of suppliers without justifiable reasons is also prohibited under this law. Draconian laws — if you ask me.

As I read the text of the new law, I am left with the distinct feeling that this law might open loopholes for meddling bureaucrats to interfere with private contracts. As we all know, respect for private contracts is the foundation of any capitalist system.

And yet, there is a sense in which what the government has done has a great deal of merit. Suppliers and private businesses lost billions of shillings in Nakumatt. Who said they should not enjoy the same protections as the protected bank depositors?

FAILED BANK

If anything, Nakumatt was, more or less, operating as a failed bank. The supermarket chain took your supplies on consignment, held your payments for months on end and collapsed before paying you your hard-earned money.