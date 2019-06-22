By SAM WAMBUGU

Intellectual property is a lifeline for most organisations but it’s now placed squarely in the crosshairs by various forms of cyberattack.

Internet is teeming with cyber crooks searching for digital products and ideas, which they steal and milk millions out of. Sadly, the creators are left with nothing.

Intellectual property comprise patents for inventions, trademarks, industrial designs and geographical indications. It also covers copyright for literary works like novels, poems and plays, films, music and artistic works, including web pages.

LOSS

For many small businesses and individuals, the risk of losing intellectual property is not a matter of “if”. It is a loss that visits them regularly, especially when big companies muscle away a promising idea from a small company without adequate compensation, and use it to build an empire.

In the information technology arena, there are many intellectual properties that may need protection from loss. These include digital designs, digital devices, computer codes, applications, and websites.

Printers, copiers, scanners and fax machines — all keep a copy of documents they process, and they are typically connected to remote management systems. Proper policies and procedures need to be in place, complete with guidelines on how to purge documents saved in these equipment, and protect privileged information from unauthorised access.

DIGITAL EQUIPMENT

These procedures are especially useful when these digital equipment is being discarded after its useful life.

Cloud is the new home for valued documents. Firms should guide their staff on how to store their information on secure cloud applications and file-sharing services, including how to restrict unauthorised access.

Many individuals and organisations do not legally protect their intellectual property because they are unsure of whether the nascent idea or product will become big. They may not anticipate anyone attempting to copy their innovation, and naively leave the idea or product unprotected.

They may not even know what types of protections may be available for their products. Thankfully, the Kenyan Constitution is globally reputed for its meticulousness in the protection of intellectual property rights.

The country has a suite of laws for protecting intellectual property. They include Industrial Property Act 2001, the Copyright Act 2001, the Anti-Counterfeit Act 2008 and the Protection of Traditional Knowledge and Cultural Expressions Act 2016.

TRAIN EMPLOYEES

But for these laws and best practices to bear fruit, companies must train their employees on what information and products needs protection. When employees are aware of the depth of intellectual property, they are a strong bulwark for protecting against loss and sealing any leaks.

Intellection property protection is not a one-man or one-department prerogative. It requires concerted effort from legal, IT and human resources. It’s a complex undertaking.

Innovation is the fuel that drives the technology industry. Protecting priced ideas and products will spur innovation, encourage investors, create jobs and boost businesses.